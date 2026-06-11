Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri And Bafana Bafana Prepare For Tournament Opener

Mexico's Gilberto Mora and teammates warm up during a training in Mexico City, ahead of their opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

1/7 Mexico's Edson Alvarez catches a ball during training in Mexico City, ahead of Mexico's FIFA World Cup opener match against South Africa. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





2/7 Mexico's Alexis Vega shoots during training in Mexico City, ahead of Mexico's FIFA World Cup opener match against South Africa. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





3/7 Mexico's Raul Jimenez plays during training in Mexico City ahead of Mexico's FIFA World Cup opener match against South Africa. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





4/7 Mexico players play ball during a training in Mexico City, ahead of their opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





5/7 Mexico's players confer during training in Mexico City, ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener match against South Africa. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





6/7 Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stops shot during a training in Mexico City, ahead of Mexico's opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





7/7 Mexico's Gilberto Mora and teammates warm up during a training in Mexico City, ahead of their opening match against South Africa at the FIFA World Cup. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





