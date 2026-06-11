Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: El Tri And Bafana Bafana Prepare For Tournament Opener
In a rematch of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener in Johannesburg, Mexico and South Africa will be up against each other once again in the 2026 edition of the competition at the iconic Estadio Azteca. El Tri are the stronger of the two in terms of star power and form, as they have beaten Ghana 2–0, Australia 1–0, and then thrashed Serbia 5–1 in the International friendlies, leading into the opening match of the World Cup. Veteran Edson Alvarez will look after El Tri's defence, whereas Atletico Madrid's probable Obed Vargas will be in the middle, and Raul Jimenez will lead the line. Mexico last lost an opening match back in 1994 to Norway, and since then they have won five of the seven matches played while drawing two. On the other hand, South Africa may lack the star power but they are far from pushovers, which they exhibited in the 1-1 draw back in 2010
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