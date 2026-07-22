Ayush Shetty Vs Alwi Farhan Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Faces Indonesian Challenge

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open, where India's Ayush Shetty takes on Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in the men's singles Round of 32 at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 22. World No. 23 Ayush will be aiming to make a strong start against World No. 11 Farhan in what promises to be a challenging contest. India's campaign, however, will be without the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, with Satwik continuing his recovery from a shoulder injury. The Indian contingent heads into the tournament with confidence after a productive week on the BWF World Tour, highlighted by PV Sindhu ending her title drought by lifting her first trophy in nearly two years. Stay tuned for live scores, point-by-point updates, and all the key moments from Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan.

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