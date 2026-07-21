From World Cup Final To UCL Qualifiers: Club Football Returns With A Bang

UCL 2026-27 second round qualifying first leg fixtures take place tonight
Clubs like Fenerbahce and Dinamo Zagreb are part of the qualifying stage
Streaming and timings listed below
The football world is shifting instantly from the international stage to the club game. Just two days ago, Spain defeated Lionel Messi's defending champions, Argentina, to win the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026.
While that massive tournament just ended, the club season begins immediately, and tonight, close to a dozen matches in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 second qualifying round are taking place.
This transition changes the focus from national teams to local clubs. While World Cup superstars start their summer break, these unheralded club teams and their players are already playing for survival.
And why you should follow these games, for two critical reasons: financial survival and sporting prestige.
Advancing to the next round secures millions of euros in UEFA prize money, which can fund a small club's entire budget for years -- of course, unlike well-oiled teams like defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.
It also earns crucial coefficient points that help clubs get better draws in future seasons. Historically, this round is famous for major upsets where unheralded teams knock out famous clubs. This round is indeed highly competitive because smaller teams get a rare chance to play established European clubs.
With that, here's a look at all the fixtures (all times IST):
21:30: FC Ararat-Armenia vs Shamrock Rovers, 1st Leg
21:30: FC Iberia 1999 vs SK Slovan Bratislava, 1st Leg
21:30: Mjallby AIF vs Lincoln Red Imps, 1st Leg
21:30: Sabah FK vs KuPS Kuopio, 1st Leg
22:30: AGF Aarhus vs Lech Poznan, 1st Leg
23:30: FC Thun vs Dinamo Zagreb, 1st Leg
23:30: Fenerbahce vs Gornik Zabrze, 1st Leg
00:00 (July 22): SK Sturm Graz vs Heart of Midlothian, 1st Leg
00:15 (July 22): KI Klaksvik vs Kauno Zalgiris, 1st Leg
00:30 (July 22): Larne vs Crvena Zvezda, 1st Leg
00:30 (July 22): Vikingur Reykjavik vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva, 1st Leg
And tonight's slate of UEFA Champions League matches perfectly embodies this shifting focus as clubs fight to pave their own road toward continental elite status.
For an outfit like Fenerbahce, managing the transition means carrying the immense local pressure of a club that demands a return to the grand European stage. For dark horses and regional champions like Shamrock Rovers or Dinamo Zagreb, this is a do-or-die outing where a single mistake can derail an entire season's worth of financial planning and sporting ambition.
The second-leg matches of these fixtures are scheduled for next week.
Where to watch the live telecast of the second round first-leg fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27?
The second round first-leg fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 won't be available for telecast in India.
Where to catch the live streaming of the second round first-leg fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27?
The second round first-leg fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 are not available for streaming in India.