MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds 1st Match Toss Update, The Hundred Women’s 2026: SUL-W Bowl, Deepti Sharma In Playing XI

O Outlook Sports Desk 21 July 2026 7:15 pm Published at: 21 July 2026 7:13 pm Updated on:

MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds, 1st Match The Hundred Women’s 2026: Sunrisers Leeds Women have won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of The Hundred Women's competition at The Oval

O Outlook Sports Desk 21 July 2026 7:15 pm Published at: 21 July 2026 7:13 pm Updated on:

Sunrisers Leeds take on MI London at the Oval. Photo: X | James Titley