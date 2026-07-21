MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds 1st Match Toss Update, The Hundred Women’s 2026: SUL-W Bowl, Deepti Sharma In Playing XI

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MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds, 1st Match The Hundred Women’s 2026: Sunrisers Leeds Women have won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of The Hundred Women's competition at The Oval

ENG vs NZ
Sunrisers Leeds take on MI London at the Oval. Photo: X | James Titley
Summary of this article

  • MI London Women take on Sunrisers Leeds at the Oval

  • SUL-W bowl first with Deepti Sharma also a part of the playing XI

  • Danielle Gibson leads SUL-W with Hollie Armitage leading MI London

MI London Women embark on a new journey following their shift from Oval Invincibles, aiming to create a significant impression in front of their local fans. Under the leadership of Hollie Armitage, the team boasts impressive batting strength with talents like Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr.

Additionally, seasoned players Nicola Carey and Tara Norris enhance both the batting and bowling units.

The defending champions, Sunrisers Leeds Women, previously known as Northern Superchargers, will be keen to start off with a win, having previously excelled in this rivalry.

Under the leadership of skipper Danielle Gibson, the team boasts a seasoned lineup that includes Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, and Kate Cross.

MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds, The Hundred Women's: Toss

Sunrisers Leeds Women have won the toss and opted to bowl.

MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds, The Hundred Women's: Playing XIs

MI London Women (Playing XI): Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nicola Carey, Hollie Armitage(c), Chinelle Henry, Kira Chathli(w), Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse

Sunrisers Leeds Women (Playing XI): Bryony Smith, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill(w), Danielle Gibson(c), Deepti Sharma, Kate Cross, Sophia Turner, Cassidy McCarthy, Hannah Baker

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MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds, The Hundred Women's: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

What time will the MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women, The Hundred Women's match start?

A

The MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women, The Hundred Women's match will start 7:15 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch MI London Women vs Sunrisers Leeds Women, The Hundred Women's LIVE in India?

A

Cricket enthusiasts in India and throughout the Indian subcontinent can catch the match live only on the FanCode app and website. Currently, there is no confirmed TV broadcast available.

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