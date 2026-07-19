West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 4th ODI: Black Caps Win Toss, Elect To Field First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 4th ODI: Black Caps have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Windies in the fourth ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday, July 19

West Indies Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 4th ODI
West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Windies in the fourth ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday, July 19. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • NZ have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • NZ are currently leading the series by 2-1

  • The match is being played at the late Sir Garry Sobers' home ground

New Zealand have won the toss and put in West Indies to bat first in the fourth One-Day International of the five-match series at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday, July 19.

New Zealand are currently leading the series by 2-1 and would want to seal the series with a win in today's fixture.

Kensington Oval is the home ground of the West Indian legend Sir Garry Sobers, who, upon his passing away, sent the cricketing world into grief. Hailed as the greatest all-rounder of the game, Sobers' legacy will remain etched in cricket's history forever.

Emotions will be running high as the West Indies take on the field today at the same ground, where one of the game's greatest started his cricketing legacy.

West Indies started the series on a positive note by chasing 267 runs and leading the series 1-0, but the Black Caps made a scintillating comeback by winning the next two matches to shift the momentum in their favor.

The batting has let West Indies down in the last two matches with scores of 138 and 140 while batting first. This match will also pose challenges for the Caribbean batting as the pitch at the Oval is known to favor bowlers, which is why the Kiwis have decided to bowl first today.

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West Indies Vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in Barbados.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox

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