Former U-19 Champion Manjot Kalra Remanded Till July 31 In LPL Match-Fixing Case

Jaffna Kings co-owner and former India U-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra has been remanded in custody until July 31 over alleged corruption and match-fixing during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026.
Investigators claim Kalra offered more than USD 30,000 to several Sri Lankan internationals to influence match proceedings and say they possess phone recordings and video evidence, while Kalra has denied all allegations.
Sri Lanka Cricket has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on corruption and pledged full cooperation with investigators as the LPL continues under heightened anti-corruption surveillance.
Former India Under-19 cricketer and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra has been remanded in custody until July 31 by a Colombo court following his arrest in an alleged Lanka Premier League (LPL) match-fixing and corruption scandal.
He was arrested on July 16, just hours before the opening match of the LPL 2026. According to local media reports detailing the court proceedings, Sri Lanka's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) apprehended Kalra following intelligence regarding corrupt approaches.
Investigators informed the Colombo Magistrate's Court that Kalra allegedly approached prominent Sri Lankan international players, including Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, and Avishka Fernando.
The prosecution claims Kalra offered these players sums exceeding USD 30,000 to influence specific outcomes and match proceedings during the 2026 edition of Sri Lanka's premier T20 cricket league.
To substantiate their case, the SIU claimed to the court that they have secured substantial evidence. This includes recorded phone conversations and video evidence gathered during the preliminary phase of the investigation.
And the police requested extended custody to ensure unhindered investigations, a plea the court granted by ordering Kalra to remain remanded until the end of the month.
Kalra's Response To Allegations
In response, Kalra's legal team has denied all allegations of corruption and match-fixing. His lawyers argued that the claims are baseless and stated that they will challenge the evidence presented by the prosecution in subsequent hearings.
"Having had the privilege of representing India with honour, Mr. Kalra fully understands the responsibility and integrity expected of those associated with Indian sport. Throughout his career, he has remained committed to upholding those values," a statement released on his behalf said.
"Mr. Kalra became a co-owner in the league as a minority shareholder, entering the venture in good faith and with complete integrity. Prior to his association, the league conducted all requisite background and due diligence checks, which confirmed his clean reputation."
Further updates on bail applications and formal charges are expected when Kalra is produced in court again on July 31.
From U-19 Champion To Corruption Charges
Manjot Kalra, who famously scored a match-winning (101 not out off 102) century for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2018 final at Mount Maunganui, transitioned into cricket administration and franchise ownership in recent years.
Captained by Prithvi Shaw, India defeated Australia by eight wickets, with Kalra and current India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill claiming the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, respectively.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) responded swiftly to the crisis, releasing a statement confirming its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.
The governing body stated it is extending full cooperation to the SIU and independent anti-corruption units to safeguard the integrity of the tournament.
The sixth edition of LPL continues amid heightened security and strict anti-corruption monitoring protocols for all participating teams and officials.
In Sunday's second match, Kandy Falcons were up against Colombo Kings in both teams' second outing. Galle Gallants, with two wins in two, lead the five-team points table ahead of Dambulla Sixers and Jaffna Kings - one win, one defeat each. The Kings are the defending champions.