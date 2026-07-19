FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise, Post Malone And IShowSpeed Light Up New York New Jersey Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Photo Gallery: The pre-match festivities at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony have concluded, bringing a star-studded celebration to the New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final. Performances by Post Malone, IShowSpeed and others, along with a special appearance by Tom Cruise, set the stage for football's biggest night. Here are the best pictures from the spectacular pre-match show before attention shifts to FIFA's first-ever Super Bowl-style half-time show later in the final.
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