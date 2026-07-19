FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Tom Cruise, Post Malone And IShowSpeed Light Up New York New Jersey Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Photo Gallery: The pre-match festivities at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony have concluded, bringing a star-studded celebration to the New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final. Performances by Post Malone, IShowSpeed and others, along with a special appearance by Tom Cruise, set the stage for football's biggest night. Here are the best pictures from the spectacular pre-match show before attention shifts to FIFA's first-ever Super Bowl-style half-time show later in the final.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Post Malone AP Photo
Post Malone performs prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Laura Pausini AP Photo
Laura Pausini arrives before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony IShowSpeed AP photo
IShowSpeed performs prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony IShowSpeed AP photo
Influencer IShowSpeed performs before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony IShowSpeed AP photo
Influencer IShowSpeed performs before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony IShowSpeed AP photo
Influencer IShowSpeed, top, perform during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony AP photo
Artists perform before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony AP photo
Singer Post Malone performs during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony AP photo
Artists perform during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Post Malone AP Photo
Singer Post Malone performs during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Post Malone AP Photo
Singer Post Malone performs performs before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Post Malone AP Photo
Singer Post Malone, left and Swae Lee perform prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Swae Lee AP Photo
Swae Lee performs before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Swae Lee AP Photo
Swae Lee performs the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Swae Lee AP Photo
Raper Swae Lee performs during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Tom Cruise AP Photo
Tom Cruise speaks during a ceremony before the start of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Tom Cruise AP Photo
Actor Tom Cruise speaks prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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