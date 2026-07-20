FIFA World Cup 2026 Finale: Shakira, BTS, Post Malone, Robbie Williams Stun Crowd With Their Performances
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina featured a pregame entertainment ceremony and the tournament’s first halftime show. The pregame ceremony included live musical performances and other entertainment before kickoff, while the 11-minute halftime show featured a fast-paced mix of music, television characters and special appearances at MetLife Stadium. Superstars like Shakira, BTS, Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and Post Malone, among others, stunned with their performances.
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