FIFA World Cup 2026 Finale: Shakira, BTS, Post Malone, Robbie Williams Stun Crowd With Their Performances

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina featured a pregame entertainment ceremony and the tournament’s first halftime show. The pregame ceremony included live musical performances and other entertainment before kickoff, while the 11-minute halftime show featured a fast-paced mix of music, television characters and special appearances at MetLife Stadium. Superstars like Shakira, BTS, Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and Post Malone, among others, stunned with their performances.

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Performers take to the stage at the World Cup final, in photos
1/19
Shakira performs at halftime of the World Cup final
Shakira performs at halftime of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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2/19
Ronaldinho and Ronaldo perform with Madonna
Ronaldinho and Ronaldo perform with Madonna during the halftime show in the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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3/19
Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini
From left: Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini perform prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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4/19
Post Malone World Cup halftime show
Post Malone waves during the pregame closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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5/19
BTS World Cup halftime show
South Korean boy band BTS perform during the halftime show of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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6/19
World Cup 2026 halftime
Dancers perform during the halftime show of during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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7/19
Super Bowl style halftime soccer
Children run on the pitch during the halftime show of during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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8/19
FIFA World Cup entertainment
Justin Bieber leaves the pitch after performing at halftime during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
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9/19
World Cup final halftime performance
Dancers perform during the pregame closing ceremony at the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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10/19
MetLife Stadium World Cup final
Singer Post Malone performs during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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11/19
fifa world cup closing ceremony
Dancers perform during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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12/19
World Cup 2026 East Rutherford
Jennifer Hudson sings the national anthem of the United States prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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13/19
World Cup closing ceremonies
Tom Cruise speaks during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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14/19
New York New Jersey Stadium
Entertainers perform during halftime of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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15/19
first World Cup halftime show
Dancers perform as colorful smoke rises above the stadium during the halftime show at the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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16/19
Gustavo Dudamel World Cup
Singer Post Malone performs during the tournament closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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17/19
Swae Lee World Cup
Swae Lee performs before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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18/19
Spain vs Argentina halftime
Pyrotechnics fire as players line up during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup championship final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
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19/19
World Cup 2026 final Spain Argentina
Artists perform during half time of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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