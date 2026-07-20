In Photos: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu & Kashmir

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Residents gather in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. At least 12 people were killed and several others missing as rains unleashed landslides and flash floods across the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the union territory on Sunday, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure including roads and houses, officials said. | Photo: PTI