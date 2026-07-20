In Photos: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu & Kashmir
Torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslides across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, damaging homes, roads and infrastructure while disrupting normal life. This photo gallery captures the scale of the devastation, rescue operations, stranded residents, and the relentless impact of extreme weather on the region
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