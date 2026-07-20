In Photos: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu & Kashmir

Torrential rain triggered flash floods and landslides across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, damaging homes, roads and infrastructure while disrupting normal life. This photo gallery captures the scale of the devastation, rescue operations, stranded residents, and the relentless impact of extreme weather on the region

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wollen Mendhar river in Poonch
People watch the swollen Mendhar river flowing above the danger level following heavy rains, in Mendhar, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jammu Kashmir flash floods
Vehicles are washed away after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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J&K heavy rain Kashmir flood news
Mud, debris and damaged household items are strewn outside a residential building after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar weather alert
Floodwaters flow over a road after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Mendhar, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar Jammu highway status rainfall
Vehicles halted at Chanderkoot Yatri Niwas after Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes in view of the Meteorological department's forecast of widespread rainfall over the next few days, in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Srinagar rain flood updates
Rescue personnel conduct a rescue operation to rescue two men stranded in a river after flash floods caused by incessant overnight rainfall, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Anantnag flash flood news
Residents gather in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kashmir weather forecast next 24 hours
Residents gather in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. At least 12 people were killed and several others missing as rains unleashed landslides and flash floods across the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the union territory on Sunday, causing widespread damage to public and private infrastructure including roads and houses, officials said. | Photo: PTI
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Cloudburst damages houses in Kashmir
Houses are seen damaged in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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landslide triggered falling boulders
Vehicles damaged after boulders and debris from a rockfall struck the Raggi Nallah stretch on the Doda-Batote National Highway, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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rain Flash Floods and landslides
SDRF personnel and locals gather at the site where a landslide triggered falling boulders that struck vehicles at Raggi Nallah on National Highway-244, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rain triggers flash floods in J&K
A shopkeeper removes rainwater from his shop after heavy rainfall in Srinagar Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
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