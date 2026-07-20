Tour de France 2026: Evenepoel Wins Stage 15, Pogacar Retains Lead

Remco Evenepoel held off Tadej Pogacar and his teammate Isaac Del Toro to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France, while Pogacar kept his commanding overall lead and saw his main rival Jonas Vingegaard crash out of the race. Vingegaard fell about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) from the end of the 184-kilometer (114-mile) trek, which ended with a big climb. His Visma–Lease a Bike team said in a statement posted on X that he sustained a fractured collarbone, which will require surgery in the coming days, and multiple abrasions. Belgian rider Evenepoel withstood two attacks from Del Toro in the last 800 meters and then beat Pogacar in a dash to the line for his first stage win of this year’s race and third overall on the Tour. Del Toro finished a few seconds behind them in third.

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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Remco Evenepoel
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates on podium after he won the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on podium after the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Quinn Simmons
Quinn Simmons of the U.S. celebrates on podium after winning the most combative rider award of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Remco Evenepoel
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to the Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Belgiums Remco Evenepoel
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel steers his bicycle to cross the finish line ahead Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to the Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Frances Paul Seixas
France's Paul Seixas, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, steers his bicycle to cross the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to the Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Frances Paul Seixas
Spectators cheer France's Paul Seixas during the climb of the Plateau de Solaison during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
Little girls watch the pack during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
Spectators cheer riders during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-
France's Paul Seixas, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, arrives for the start of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Fifteenth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, France, Sunday, July 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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