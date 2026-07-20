‘Students Raising Valid Issues Dragged Around, Beaten’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre’s Action Against CJP Protesters

“We came to Nadda ji’s residence at around 12 o’clock. We met him at around 2.15 pm. We placed three demands before him. First, Sonam Wangchuk ji should be released immediately and allowed to address people through a video message. Second, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, whom we consider an incompetent Education Minister, should either be removed immediately or his resignation should be accepted. Third, the families of the students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each,” Ranka said.