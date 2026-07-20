‘Students Raising Valid Issues Dragged Around, Beaten’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre’s Action Against CJP Protesters

Rahul Gandhi criticised police action against students protesting alleged examination irregularities.
He accused the Centre of punishing students while paper-leak culprits remained free.
JP Nadda met CJP representatives and received their three key demands.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday referred to Narendra Modi as the “most youth Prime Minister in India’s history” while criticising the police action against protesters participating in the Cockroach Janata Party-organised ‘Sansad Chalo March’.
In a post on X, Gandhi backed the students, who he said were “raising valid issues”, while those responsible for paper leaks continued to roam free.
“52 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education, they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free, and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to accept the demands of students, saying that these demands are “legimitate”, and government should take action to reform the education system.
“It’s disgusting what the government is doing and what the police is doing. This is no way to behave. Tear gasing students, lathi-charging students is not democratic and it’s not India’s way,” Lok Sabha LoP said.
Nadda Holds Talks With CJP
Union Health Minister JP Nadda held talks with a delegation from the group over its demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at his residence, where the delegation submitted a written memorandum outlining its demands.
In a post on X after the meeting, Nadda said the proposal for talks had come from the protesters earlier in the day and that discussions had been underway since 11.50 am.
“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. We first had a detailed oral discussion with the delegation, following which they submitted a written petition to me at around 4 pm,” he said.
Nadda said he had appealed to all protesters to end their sit-in and help the administration restore normalcy.
No Firm Assurance
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the delegation had submitted its demands in writing and that Nadda had assured them he would discuss the matter internally.
“While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process...” Das said in a post on X.
He added that the minister had assured the delegation that the matter would be discussed at the appropriate level, but no firm commitment had been made.
“The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met,” Das added.
Speaking to PTI after the meeting, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the delegation had placed three demands before the Union minister.
“We came to Nadda ji’s residence at around 12 o’clock. We met him at around 2.15 pm. We placed three demands before him. First, Sonam Wangchuk ji should be released immediately and allowed to address people through a video message. Second, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, whom we consider an incompetent Education Minister, should either be removed immediately or his resignation should be accepted. Third, the families of the students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each,” Ranka said.
He said two rounds of discussions were held, one at around 2 pm and another at around 4 pm.
“Nadda ji said he would discuss these demands with the senior leadership and communicate their decision to us,” he said.
Asked what assurance the delegation had received, Ranka said, “The only assurance I received was that he would discuss the matter with the senior leadership, and whatever is decided will be conveyed to us soon.”
Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters gathered in the high-security area of central Delhi and attempted to march towards Parliament. Police intervened as prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were in force in the area.