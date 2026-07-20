Parliament Adjourned Repeatedly, While CJP Protest Reaches Complex; Govt Opens Dialogue

Later in the evening, Nadda said on X that the initiative for talks had come from the protesters. He said discussions had been underway since 11.50 am in a cordial atmosphere. According to the minister, an initial verbal exchange was followed by the submission of a written memorandum by the CJP delegation at around 4 pm. He added that he had urged the protesters to end their sit-in and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy.