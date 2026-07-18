Opposition Slams Police Action As BJP Cites Health Concerns For Wangchuk's Hospitalisation

Criticising the role of the CJP leadership in the hunger strike, Agarwal said that if the leaders had been serious about the protest, "they should have gone on hunger strike themselves from the beginning". Instead, he alleged, they had asked "an old man" to undertake the fast while they themselves were young and energetic. Quoting a Hindi proverb, "Chad ja beta sooli par", Agarwal remarked that it was now their turn to “climb the cross”, a colloquial expression suggesting that they should now bear the burden themselves.