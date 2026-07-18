Gary Sobers Dies At 89: Countless Records Of Legendary West Indies Cricketer - Check Stats

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Sobers is often recognized for establishing the prominence of West Indies cricket. He was the inaugural player to achieve the remarkable feat of hitting six sixes in consecutive deliveries during First-Class cricket, representing Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968

Sir Garry Sobers
Sir Garry Sobers died at the age of 89 Photo: X/OfficialGamex7
Summary of this article

  • Legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers has died aged 89

  • The former WI captain was the first batter to hit six sixes in an over

  • Since 2004, the ICC presents the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy each year to honor the Men's Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers, the elegant West Indian cricketer renowned for his world-record Test innings of 365 not out at the age of 21, which paved the way for him to be considered one of the greatest allrounders in the sport, passed away on Friday, July 17. He was 89 years old. The death of the former West Indies captain was confirmed by his son Daniel.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday.

Sobers is often recognized for establishing the prominence of West Indies cricket. He was the inaugural player to achieve the remarkable feat of hitting six sixes in consecutive deliveries during First-Class cricket, representing Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

Since 2004, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has presented the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy each year to honor the Men's Cricketer of the Year.

He played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

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West Indies' cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers speaks during the opening ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trelawny Stadium, Jamaica, March 11, 2007 - AP/File-ANDRES LEIGHTON
West Indies cricket legend, Sir Garry Sobers dies at the age of 89. - AP/File-Eranga Jayawardena
West Indies cricket great Garfield Sobers, right, chats with West Indies team members during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 21, 2015. - AP/File-Eranga Jayawardena
Virat Kohli pictured alongside Sir Garry Sobers, who was accompanied by his wife. - File

Sobers, a left-handed batsman who was also capable of bowling left-arm pace, wrist spin, and orthodox spin, achieved a total of 235 wickets in Test cricket. He participated in a single One Day International (ODI), where he took one wicket. Additionally, he was an exceptional fielder.

Sobers' Records Were Unparalleled

Sobers set numerous records during his career. His unbeaten score of 365 against Pakistan in 1958 — notably his inaugural Test century — stood as the record for 36 years until it was surpassed by fellow countryman Brian Lara. Additionally, he was also the first cricketer to achieve 8,000 runs in Test matches.

He achieved his first century in 29 Test innings, playing against Pakistan in Kingston in February 1958. During that innings, he not only became the youngest player to score a triple century but also surpassed Len Hutton's long-standing world record of 364, which had remained unbroken for almost two decades.

Sobers played for South Australia from 1961-64 and for Nottinghamshire from 1968-74. One of his best innings was a 254 for a Rest of the World team against Australia in 1972.

He was one of the initial inductees in the ICC’s Hall of Fame in 2009.

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