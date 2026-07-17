FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Half-time Show: LIVE Streaming, Who Will Perform, Timings - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup final, featuring a lineup that is nearly as packed as the field

Justin Bieber
Popstar Justin Bieber is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 final between ESP and ARG will witness a half-time show

  • Several top popstars will take the stage at the interval break

  • FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup

The most prestigious award in football will be contested at New York New Jersey Stadium this Sunday. Spain lock horns against Argentina in the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi, aged 39, will go up against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal — who may be the closest successor to his legacy at Barcelona. This match marks their inaugural encounter on the field, but remarkably, Messi was involved in a charity photoshoot in December 2007 where he helped bathe a five-month-old Yamal.

However, besides the action on the field, there will be some dance and music as well. Fans inside the stadium as well as across the globe will get to see stars take centerstage.

FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup final, featuring a lineup that is nearly as packed as the field.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Who Will Perform At Half-time?

Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna, and Shakira are set to headline the performance at the final match on Sunday, which will take place between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal walks on the pitch before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
Slovenia's Slavko Vincic has been designated as the match referee for the marquee FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain on Monday, July 20. - AP Photo
Argentina players react to the fans after their win in the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta. - Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Argentina will be up against Spain in an enthralling FIFA World Cup final on Monday, July 20. - AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Additionally, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, featuring Coldplay, will also take the stage, alongside beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Time Is The Half-time Show?

FIFA and Global Citizen have yet to specify a precise start time for the performance, as football does not have a perfectly timed pause like the Super Bowl. Since first-half is 45 minutes long, but the inclusion of stoppage time will delay by a few minutes.

Match Details

  • Round: World Cup final

  • Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York, New Jersey

  • Date: Sunday, July 19 (Monday, July 20 IST)

  • Kick-off: 12pm PT/3pm ET/12:30am IST

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony For Free In India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

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