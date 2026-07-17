FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Half-time Show: LIVE Streaming, Who Will Perform, Timings - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 final between ESP and ARG will witness a half-time show
Several top popstars will take the stage at the interval break
FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup
The most prestigious award in football will be contested at New York New Jersey Stadium this Sunday. Spain lock horns against Argentina in the World Cup final.
Lionel Messi, aged 39, will go up against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal — who may be the closest successor to his legacy at Barcelona. This match marks their inaugural encounter on the field, but remarkably, Messi was involved in a charity photoshoot in December 2007 where he helped bathe a five-month-old Yamal.
However, besides the action on the field, there will be some dance and music as well. Fans inside the stadium as well as across the globe will get to see stars take centerstage.
FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show for the World Cup final, featuring a lineup that is nearly as packed as the field.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Who Will Perform At Half-time?
Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna, and Shakira are set to headline the performance at the final match on Sunday, which will take place between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Additionally, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, featuring Coldplay, will also take the stage, alongside beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Time Is The Half-time Show?
FIFA and Global Citizen have yet to specify a precise start time for the performance, as football does not have a perfectly timed pause like the Super Bowl. Since first-half is 45 minutes long, but the inclusion of stoppage time will delay by a few minutes.
Match Details
Round: World Cup final
Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York, New Jersey
Date: Sunday, July 19 (Monday, July 20 IST)
Kick-off: 12pm PT/3pm ET/12:30am IST
How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony For Free In India?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.