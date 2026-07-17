Why Argentina President Javier Milei Is Skipping The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain

Javier Milei will watch the World Cup final from home, citing superstition as Argentina chase a second straight title
The Argentine president will wear the same lucky jacket he has used throughout the tournament
Milei believes sticking to his match-day ritual can help Argentina beat Spain in the final
For most heads of state, the FIFA World Cup final is an unmissable diplomatic and sporting occasion. For Argentine President Javier Milei, however, missing the biggest match in football is exactly the plan.
As Lionel Messi's Argentina prepares to face Spain in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final at Ney York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium,) Milei has decided to stay thousands of miles away in Buenos Aires, not because of politics or scheduling, but because he believes changing his routine could end Argentina's dream of retaining the title.
A ritual he refuses to break
Milei confirmed that he will watch the final from the presidential residence in Olivos, just as he has done for every Argentina match during this World Cup. The defending champions have won all seven matches he has watched from there, and the Argentine leader has no intention of altering what he considers a lucky formula.
When asked if he would travel to New Jersey for the final alongside world leaders, he replied, “No way."
He also added, “I'm going to keep watching all the games from Olivos."
The jacket that became a lucky charm
Milei's superstition goes beyond where he watches the matches. He revealed that he has been wearing the same heavy oil company-branded jacket throughout Argentina's winning run.
Explaining why, he said:
"Since it's cold and I don’t turn on the heat, I wear an oil company-branded jacket. The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. I took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again."
For the Argentine president, the jacket has now become as important as the venue from which he watches the game.
Argentina's famous 'cabalas'
Milei's actions may sound unusual elsewhere, but in Argentina they are far from unique. Football fans across the country are deeply attached to "cabalas," rituals believed to bring good fortune.
Some supporters wear the same jersey throughout the tournament without washing it, others watch every match from the exact same seat, while many refuse to alter routines that coincided with previous victories. Social media has even been filled with videos of fans repeating the same pre-match rituals after Argentina's unbeaten run continued.
A superstition rooted in history
The belief also has historical roots in Argentine politics. Since the 1990 FIFA World Cup, when then-president Carlos Menem was branded a "mufa" (jinx) after visiting the squad before a shock defeat to Cameroon, Argentine presidents have generally avoided attending high-stakes World Cup matches.
Milei's decision follows that long-standing tradition, even as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend Sunday's final alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Whether superstition truly plays a role remains impossible to prove, but Milei clearly isn't willing to test it with Argentina just one win away from back-to-back World Cup titles.