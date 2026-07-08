FIFA World Cup Round Of 16 Wrap: Messi’s Tears, Ronaldo’s Emotional Exit, Neymar’s Retirement Set Up Quarterfinals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)