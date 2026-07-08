FIFA World Cup Round Of 16 Wrap: Messi’s Tears, Ronaldo’s Emotional Exit, Neymar’s Retirement Set Up Quarterfinals

Argentina, Belgium, England, France, Morocco, Norway, Spain and Switzerland reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals
Messi’s tears, VAR controversy, Spain’s late win and Norway’s Brazil upset defined the Round of 16
Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, followed by Mbappé and Haaland
The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage has reached its business end after a dramatic Round of 16 that delivered late goals, penalty shootouts, historic firsts and major controversies.
With 16 teams fighting for survival, only eight have managed to keep their title dreams alive, with Argentina, Belgium, England, France, Morocco, Norway, Spain and Switzerland progressing to the quarterfinals.
The Round of 16 lived up to the intensity expected from the biggest stage in football. While some favourites were forced to grind out narrow victories, others produced statement performances.
Defending champions Argentina survived a major scare against Egypt, Spain ended Portugal’s campaign with a last-minute winner, and Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil to create one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
The knockout stage also produced emotional moments and unforgettable individual performances. Lionel Messi’s tears after Argentina’s comeback win, Erling Haaland’s match-winning heroics for Norway and Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time strike for Spain became defining images of the round.
However, controversy also took centre stage, with VAR decisions and physical battles adding further drama to the tournament.
The quarterfinal lineup is now set, with eight teams separated from World Cup glory by just three victories. Before the focus shifts to the last eight, here are the biggest talking points from a memorable Round of 16.
Argentina vs Egypt: Messi Tears, VAR Controversy And A Dramatic Comeback
Argentina survived a huge scare against Egypt, securing a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory in Atlanta to keep their World Cup title defence alive. Egypt produced a memorable performance but were left frustrated after a controversial VAR decision ruled out a Mostafa Ziko goal when they were leading 1-0.
Ziko had finished off a brilliant move involving Mohamed Salah, but the goal was overturned after VAR spotted a foul in the build-up. Egypt later extended their lead through Ziko, but coach Hossam Hassan and his players continued to question the refereeing decisions and VAR interventions.
Argentina eventually turned the game around through Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández, with the winner arriving in stoppage time. Messi was left in tears of joy after the final whistle as Argentina survived another dramatic World Cup night.
Portugal vs Spain: Merino Ends Ronaldo’s World Cup Dream
Spain edged past Portugal 1-0 in a tense Iberian clash at the Dallas Stadium, ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of another deep World Cup run.
The reigning European champions needed a late moment of inspiration, and Mikel Merino provided it. The substitute won possession, took a quick free-kick and then finished the move himself, scoring in the 91st minute to send Spain into the quarterfinals.
Portugal pushed for an equaliser but Spain held firm to secure a narrow victory and move one step closer to another major title.
France vs Paraguay: A Physical Battle Turns Into A Street Fight
France survived Paraguay’s dark arts and a bruising encounter, edging to a 1-0 victory in a match that often resembled a street fight rather than a traditional knockout contest.
After Paraguay’s surprise run into the last 16, they frustrated France with an aggressive and physical approach. Several challenges sparked heated exchanges, with French players repeatedly protesting against Paraguay’s tackles.
Adrien Rabiot was involved in a heavy collision with Andrés Cubas, while Kylian Mbappé was also targeted during the match. Despite the physicality, France found the breakthrough through Mbappé’s penalty in the 70th minute.
The victory showed France’s ability to win ugly as they continued their pursuit of another World Cup title.
Brazil vs Norway: Norway Stun Brazil As Haaland Shines, Neymar Bids Farewell
Norway produced one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by defeating Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in their history.
Erling Haaland scored twice in the final 10 minutes to send Brazil crashing out. Neymar pulled one back with a late penalty before announcing his retirement from international football after the defeat, bringing the curtain down on his World Cup career.
Brazil looked in control for large parts of the match, but Norway turned the game around in the closing stages through Haaland’s brilliance.
Haaland’s brace took his tournament tally to seven goals and continued Norway’s dream run on football’s biggest stage.
Golden Boot Race: Messi Leads Mbappe And Haaland In Scoring Battle
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has intensified after the Round of 16, with Lionel Messi currently leading the charts.
The Argentina forward has scored eight goals and registered one assist, putting him ahead of some of the biggest attacking stars in the tournament. Kylian Mbappé sits second with seven goals and two assists, while Erling Haaland is also on seven goals but without an assist.
With all three players still alive in the competition, the Golden Boot battle is expected to go down to the wire as the World Cup enters its decisive stages.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Results
Morocco 3-0 Canada
France 1-0 Paraguay
Norway 2-1 Brazil
England 3-2 Mexico
Spain 1-0 Portugal
Belgium 4-1 USA
Argentina 3-2 Egypt
Switzerland 0-0 Colombia (Switzerland won 4-3 on penalties)
The quarterfinal stage now awaits, with eight teams left fighting for a place in World Cup history.