Switzerland Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Encounter At BC Place

Switzerland vs Colombia Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: At the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, Switzerland’s "Rossocrociati" and Colombia’s "Los Cafeteros" collide in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown to seize the final ticket to the quarter-finals. With a prestigious matchup against Argentina or Egypt looming, both teams arrive unbeaten and hungry for glory. Switzerland, led by the tactical expertise of Murat Yakin, have thrived on organized play, while Néstor Lorenzo’s stubborn Colombian side have conceded only once all tournament. Though Colombia must navigate the absence of the injured Jhon Córdoba, their explosive talisman Luis Díaz remains a constant threat to a disciplined Swiss backline anchored by Granit Xhaka. In a battle of contrasting styles where margins are razor-thin, a single piece of individual magic will likely decide which side continues their World Cup dream. See the best photos from the SUI vs COL football match here:

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Switzerland Vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
The flags of Switzerland, left, and Colombia, are displayed before their the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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Colombia fans revel before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland in Vancouver
Colombia fans revel before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland in Vancouver Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin, right, waves on the pitch before their World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin, right, waves on the pitch before their World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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Colombias Juan Portilla (15) and Jhon Lucumí (3) run onto the field before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Colombia's Juan Portilla (15) and Jhon Lucumí (3) run onto the field before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Colombias Luis Díaz reacts before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Colombia's Luis Díaz reacts before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Switzerlands Nico Elvedi reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbi
Switzerland's Nico Elvedi reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbi Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbi
Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbi Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Colombia fans react before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Colombia fans react before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino, third from left, watches during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, third from left, watches during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Switzerlands Gregor Kobel, center, grabs the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, center, grabs the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel makes a save over Colombias Davinson Sanchez (23) and Jhon Lucumi during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel makes a save over Colombia's Davinson Sanchez (23) and Jhon Lucumi during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1) makes a save on a shot by Colombias Gustavo Puerta (14) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1) makes a save on a shot by Colombia's Gustavo Puerta (14) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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Switzerlands Granit Xhaka (10), left, and Colombias James Rodriguez (10) fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka (10), left, and Colombia's James Rodriguez (10) fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver Abbie Parr/AP Photo
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Switzerlands Granit Xhaka walks onto the field before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka walks onto the field before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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Switzerlands Murat Yakin, left, and Colombias Néstor Lorenzo meet before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland's Murat Yakin, left, and Colombia's Néstor Lorenzo meet before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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From left, Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombia Football Federation, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Peter Knabel, president of the Swiss Football Association, and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani watch during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia
From left, Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombia Football Federation, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Peter Knabel, president of the Swiss Football Association, and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani watch during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia DARRYL DYCK/AP Photo
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Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) leaps to defend a free kick during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland in Vancouver, British Columbia
Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) leaps to defend a free kick during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Switzerland in Vancouver, British Columbia Gregory Bull/AP Photo
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