Ram Temple Trust Accepts Resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Amid Donation Theft Scandal

The three-member CEO selection committee consists of retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired army lieutenant general Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware. Trust members initially opposed Rai's resignation during the discussions. However, senior trustee K. Parasaran explained that under the trust's constitution, a resignation takes effect immediately upon submission. During the meeting, Mahant Dhinendra Das proposed Yatindra Mishra as a new trustee, though the decision was deferred to the next meeting on July 22. Sanjay Prasad, additional secretary (home), apprised the gathering of the SIT's findings.