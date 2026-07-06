Explained: Inside The High-Stakes Russia-Britain Standoff In Norwegian Sea

Russian aircraft approached Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales in Norwegian Sea
Britain launched first NATO F-35 air policing mission from European aircraft carrier
UK tracked Russian submarine deployment across North Atlantic for over a month
NATO summit in Ankara discusses defence spending as alliance reinforces northern posture
The incident came as Britain announced that F-35 Lightning II fighter jets had begun NATO air policing missions from HMS Prince of Wales "against increasing Russian threats,” the first time such operations have been conducted from a European aircraft carrier. Operating under NATO command off Iceland, the Carrier Strike Group comprises HMS Prince of Wales, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and the fleet tanker RFA Tidespring, with more than 1,500 British personnel on board.
The deployment comes as NATO continues to reinforce its northern maritime posture following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, placing greater emphasis on protecting sea lanes, monitoring submarine activity and safeguarding critical undersea infrastructure across the North Atlantic.
Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, who visited the carrier alongside Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, said, "We live in an increasingly dangerous and uncertain time, and it's deployments like this, supported by allies and partners including Iceland, that improve our deterrence and defence as part of NATO."
Why the Norwegian Sea Matters
The Norwegian Sea has become one of NATO's most strategically important operating areas since the Ukraine war reshaped Europe's security environment.
Positioned between the North Atlantic and the Arctic, the region provides access to the Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom (GIUK) Gap, a key maritime corridor used to monitor Russian naval movements from the Northern Fleet based on the Kola Peninsula. NATO has steadily increased its presence across the High North as part of broader efforts to strengthen the alliance's northern and eastern defences following the invasion of Ukraine.
The aircraft's approach to HMS Prince of Wales therefore represents more than a routine military encounter. It reflects a region where NATO's growing presence increasingly overlaps with Russia's efforts to demonstrate that it can continue operating freely close to allied waters.
A Pattern beneath the Surface
British officials say the encounter is consistent with a broader pattern of Russian military activity that extends far beyond aircraft interceptions.
In a joint statement delivered at the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on 16 April on behalf of Norway and the Netherlands, the UK disclosed that British and allied forces had tracked a Russian deployment involving an Akula-class submarine, two specialist submarines operated by Russia's Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research (GUGI) and the intelligence-gathering vessel Yantar.
According to the statement, the operation continued for more than a month across the North Atlantic, including within the Exclusive Economic Zones of the United Kingdom and allied nations.
The UK said GUGI vessels are tasked with conducting hybrid activities around critical undersea infrastructure, including surveying underwater cables and seabed installations during peacetime while retaining the capability to sabotage them during conflict.
A Royal Navy warship, supported by RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and allied assets, shadowed the deployment throughout its mission.
Britain's warning was unequivocal: "You cannot operate in secret," adding that "any attempt to damage our Critical Undersea Infrastructure would have serious consequences."
Taken together, the submarine deployment and the latest aircraft approach suggest a sustained Russian effort to test NATO's surveillance and deterrence posture across the North Atlantic rather than a series of isolated incidents.
Russia's Naval Strategy
Russia's ability to sustain that presence rests largely on its submarine fleet.
According to the World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW), Russia operates 283 active naval vessels, making it the world's third-largest navy among the 40 fleets assessed. Of those, 58 are submarines, underscoring Moscow's continued emphasis on undersea warfare.
Although newer Yasen-class attack submarines and Borey-class ballistic missile submarines have entered service, much of Russia's fleet still consists of Soviet-era platforms. WDMMW estimates the navy's median hull age at 31.2 years, while its only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, remains in refit.
Even so, Russia continues to modernise incrementally, with around 80 additional vessels expected to enter service over the coming year, according to WDMMW. The figures point to a fleet that, despite ageing surface combatants, retains a credible ability to project power through submarines, intelligence-gathering ships and long-range maritime operations.
NATO's Response
Britain's deployment reflects NATO's wider effort to strengthen deterrence across its northern flank.
The Carrier Strike Group centred on HMS Prince of Wales represents one of the alliance's most visible maritime deployments in the region, while the embarked F-35s have assumed NATO air policing duties from a European aircraft carrier for the first time.
The Ministry of Defence said the UK will invest £298 billion in defence readiness over the next four years, alongside a further £240 million to develop jet-powered drones that will eventually operate alongside the F-35 fleet as part of a Hybrid Carrier Air Wing.
The deployment also comes as NATO leaders gather in Ankara for the alliance's 36th Summit, where implementing the defence spending commitments agreed at The Hague, including the goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defence by 2035 is expected to dominate discussions. The summit takes place as the alliance continues to adapt to the security environment created by the war in Ukraine and as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its sidelines.
Looking Ahead
The Russian aircraft's approach to HMS Prince of Wales did not trigger a military confrontation, but it reinforced a broader reality. Since the war in Ukraine began, the North Atlantic has re-emerged as one of NATO's principal theatres of deterrence, with aircraft, warships and submarines operating in increasingly close proximity.
For both NATO and Russia, these encounters have become part of a wider contest over presence, surveillance and freedom of manoeuvre in strategically important waters. As the alliance expands its northern posture and Russia continues to assert its naval reach, such incidents are likely to remain a recurring feature of Europe's evolving security landscape.