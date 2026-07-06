Explained: Inside The High-Stakes Russia-Britain Standoff In Norwegian Sea

The deployment also comes as NATO leaders gather in Ankara for the alliance's 36th Summit, where implementing the defence spending commitments agreed at The Hague, including the goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defence by 2035 is expected to dominate discussions. The summit takes place as the alliance continues to adapt to the security environment created by the war in Ukraine and as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its sidelines.