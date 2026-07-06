Sri Lanka Prison Clashes Leave 25 Dead as Authorities Probe Drug-Linked Violence

Drug-Related Violence in Prisons

The violence highlights the growing challenge of drug-related crime within Sri Lanka's prison system. According to the Department of Prisons' 2025 Statistical Report, narcotic drug offenders accounted for 31,314 of the 47,783 convicted prisoners admitted in 2024 – representing 65.5 per cent of all convicted admissions. The report noted in its foreword that "given the pressing challenge of prisoner overcrowding, 65.5% of whom are drug offenders," the dissemination of the report would encourage relevant authorities to strengthen mental health services and expand access to effective drug treatment programs.