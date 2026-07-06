Sri Lanka Prison Clashes Leave 25 Dead as Authorities Probe Drug-Linked Violence

Two days of violence at Negombo Prison leave 25 dead, over 100 injured
Clashes triggered by conflict over prisoner informing on drug trafficking inside facility
Prison holds 41,250 inmates—four times capacity; overcrowding rate at 286.6%
Drug offenders account for 65.5% of convicted prisoners; military on standby
The death toll from violent unrest at a prison in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo has risen to 25, including four guards, with over 100 injured, authorities said on Monday, as security forces moved to contain two days of clashes between rival inmate groups.
The violence erupted on Sunday between two groups of prisoners and escalated when inmates allegedly seized prison guns. Two prisoners were killed that day, with dozens injured. Fresh violence broke out on Monday as inmates tried to rush the prison gates, leading security forces to deploy and multiple gunshots being heard from inside.
The clashes are believed to have been triggered by a conflict over a prisoner informing on a drug trafficking operation inside the facility, according to AFP.
Overcrowding Crisis at Negombo Prison
The unrest occurred in a prison system already stretched far beyond its capacity. Sri Lanka's prisons held 41,250 inmates as of Sunday, which is four times their capacity.
Official statistics from Sri Lanka's Department of Prisons reveal the scale of overcrowding: the authorised accommodation across all prison institutions stood at 10,395 in 2024, while the daily average population reached 29,789, an overcrowding rate of 286.6 per cent. The problem is particularly acute in remand facilities, with unconvicted prisoners accounting for 65.4 per cent of the daily average population.
In 2024, there were 47,783 direct admissions of convicted prisoners and 133,550 admissions of unconvicted prisoners, according to prison statistics. The high rate of overcrowding has been a persistent challenge for authorities, with successive reports highlighting the strain on facilities, staff and inmate welfare.
Clashes and Response
Groups of male prisoners, and women from an adjoining unit, climbed on to prison rooftops demanding to be released. Police said part of the prison's roof collapsed during the incident, which injured some of the women involved.
Some of the wounded were taken to Negombo Hospital. The hospital director told AFP that some had bullet wounds, while others had sustained cuts and severe bruises. Others were transported to Colombo National Hospital.
Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake stated that a special investigation has been launched into the incident. A dedicated investigation team has been appointed on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest. A separate police investigation is also underway, PTI reported.
Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has called for a detailed report on the clashes, and a magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted on Sunday.
Drug-Related Violence in Prisons
The violence highlights the growing challenge of drug-related crime within Sri Lanka's prison system. According to the Department of Prisons' 2025 Statistical Report, narcotic drug offenders accounted for 31,314 of the 47,783 convicted prisoners admitted in 2024 – representing 65.5 per cent of all convicted admissions. The report noted in its foreword that "given the pressing challenge of prisoner overcrowding, 65.5% of whom are drug offenders," the dissemination of the report would encourage relevant authorities to strengthen mental health services and expand access to effective drug treatment programs.
While riots occasionally break out in the country's overcrowded prisons, these were the worst in years. In December 2020, 11 were killed at another facility, with 117 injured. Areas within the prison are still being cleared, and the military has been placed on standby after police requested support.