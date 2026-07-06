Meghalaya CM Meets Amit Shah, Conveys Concerns Over FCRA Amendment

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised concerns over the proposed FCRA amendments.
Sangma highlighted the potential impact on NGOs and social welfare organisations in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.
The Union Home Minister reportedly assured that the concerns of the northeastern states would be taken into consideration.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and conveyed the state’s concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
According to sources, the Chief Minister highlighted the potential impact of the amendments on NGOs, church organisations, and other civil society groups working in Meghalaya, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and rural development. He requested the Centre to consider the unique challenges faced by northeastern states before implementing the changes.
The meeting is seen as significant as several northeastern states have expressed reservations about certain provisions in the FCRA amendment, fearing it could adversely affect the functioning of many organisations dependent on foreign funding for social welfare activities.
Conrad Sangma is believed to have sought a balanced approach that ensures transparency and accountability while not hampering the valuable work being done by genuine NGOs in the region.
The Union Home Minister is understood to have assured the Chief Minister that the concerns of the northeastern states would be taken into consideration. The government is expected to hold further consultations with stakeholders before finalising the amendments.
This is the second meeting between Conrad Sangma and Amit Shah in recent weeks, indicating close coordination between the NDA ally and the Centre on key issues.
The FCRA amendments have been a subject of debate, with the government arguing that they are necessary to prevent misuse of foreign funds, while critics claim they could stifle the work of genuine non-profits.