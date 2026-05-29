Government Mulling Expansion Of BSF's Operational Mandate: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is actively considering expanding the operational mandate of the Border Security Force (BSF).
The proposed expansion aims to enhance BSF’s role in internal security, anti-smuggling operations, and coordinated action with other agencies.
Shah emphasised the need to strengthen border security architecture amid evolving challenges like infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday revealed that the Central Government is considering a significant expansion of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) operational mandate to make it more effective in dealing with emerging security challenges.
Speaking at a security-related event, Shah said the government is working on giving the BSF wider powers and greater operational flexibility, particularly in border areas and certain hinterland regions. This would allow the force to play a more proactive role in anti-smuggling, anti-infiltration, and coordinated counter-terrorism operations.
The Home Minister stressed that in the current security environment, a stronger and more empowered BSF is essential to safeguard India’s borders. He noted that the proposed changes would improve coordination between central and state agencies and help in faster response to security threats.
The BSF currently guards India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Any expansion of its mandate is likely to include enhanced jurisdiction in border states and greater authority in intelligence gathering and joint operations.
This announcement comes amid growing concerns over border security, drone-based smuggling, and infiltration attempts, especially along the western and eastern frontiers. The government is expected to take a formal decision on the proposed expansion soon after consultations with all stakeholders.