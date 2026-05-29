Govt Considers Using IAF Aircraft to Transport NEET-UG Papers for Retest

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh and senior officials from the Education Ministry, among others, attended the meeting.



On May 3, 551 Indian cities and 14 locations abroad hosted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG. The NTA administered the test, with around 23 lakh candidates registered.



Four days after the exam, on the evening of May 7, information about alleged malpractices was obtained, according to the NTA.