‘Very Traumatic For Students’: Supreme Court Says Accountability Must In NEET Paper Leak Case

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Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Apex Court expresses serious concern over repeated exam scandals and stresses the need for strict accountability in the NEET-UG controversy.

NEET paper leak case
In Search of Answers: NEET aspirants assemble within the precincts of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case on July 18, 2024 in New Delhi | Photo: IMAGO Hindustan Times
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court described the NEET paper leak as “very traumatic” for students and emphasised that those responsible must be held accountable.

  • The Court made it clear that mere investigations are not enough and strict action must be taken against all involved in the scam.

  • The apex court is closely monitoring the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and has asked authorities to submit regular updates on the probe.

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed grave concern over the NEET paper leak scandal, describing the incident as “very traumatic for students” and stressing that accountability is essential.

A bench of the apex court, while hearing multiple petitions related to the NEET-UG examination irregularities, observed that such leaks severely damage the future of lakhs of sincere students and erode public trust in the examination system.

“These incidents are very traumatic for students. There must be accountability,” the Supreme Court remarked during the hearing.

The Court pulled up the authorities for the repeated failures in conducting large-scale examinations and made it clear that a thorough and time-bound investigation is necessary. It warned that those found guilty, including any officials or middlemen involved, should not be spared.

The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been marred by allegations of large-scale paper leaks, impersonation, and irregularities in several states. Several aspirants and parents have approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, including re-examination and stricter security protocols for future exams.

The Supreme Court has been monitoring the case closely and has previously directed the CBI to investigate the matter. During Thursday’s hearing, the Court asked the CBI and state agencies to submit a detailed status report on the progress of the investigation.

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Members of Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), student wing of AAP, stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
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The bench also highlighted the mental stress and uncertainty faced by students due to the ongoing controversy and urged the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to take immediate corrective measures to restore confidence in the system.

This is the latest in a series of strong observations by the Supreme Court on the functioning of the NTA and the conduct of competitive examinations in the country. The matter is likely to be heard again next week.

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