IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Officially Steps Down As Captain Of LSG After Bottom Finish

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishab Pant has officially stepped down from his post as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL after disastrous bottom finish. LSG's director of cricket, made the news official via a statement

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant leaves LSG captaincy
Rishab Pant has officially stepped down from his post as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL after disastrous bottom finish. Photo: IPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant resigned as captain of LSG with immediate effect

  • Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy LSG failed to qualify for IPL playoffs for consecutive seasons

  • Rishabh Pant was brought by LSG in IPL 2025 auction at a whopping INR 25 crore

After back-to-back disastrous Indian Premier League seasons as captain of Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant has officially resigned from his post as the skipper of the team.

Pant communicated his decision to step down as captain to the franchise on Friday, and the news was made official by the director of cricket of LSG, Tom Moody, via a statement.

In the official statement by LSG, Moody said, "Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody said. "These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards."

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