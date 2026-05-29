IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Officially Steps Down As Captain Of LSG After Bottom Finish

Rishabh Pant resigned as captain of LSG with immediate effect
Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy LSG failed to qualify for IPL playoffs for consecutive seasons
Rishabh Pant was brought by LSG in IPL 2025 auction at a whopping INR 25 crore
After back-to-back disastrous Indian Premier League seasons as captain of Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant has officially resigned from his post as the skipper of the team.
Pant communicated his decision to step down as captain to the franchise on Friday, and the news was made official by the director of cricket of LSG, Tom Moody, via a statement.
In the official statement by LSG, Moody said, "Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody said. "These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards."