French Open 2026: Osaka Stuns With Metallic Gold Bomber Jacket Over Playing Dress In Second Round
Naomi Osaka keeps bringing the fashion in Paris. For her walk-on before a second-round win at the French Open, the tennis star wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress, offset by an ivory train in a look that mixes sportswear with couture. Osaka then took off the train and jacket and handed the garments to a ball kid to remove them before the match against Donna Vekic on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday. Osaka won 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019. For her opening match two days earlier, Osaka walked on in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice before revealing her gold dress, which she said reminded her of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.
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