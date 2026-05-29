French Open 2026: Osaka Stuns With Metallic Gold Bomber Jacket Over Playing Dress In Second Round

Naomi Osaka keeps bringing the fashion in Paris. For her walk-on before a second-round win at the French Open, the tennis star wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress, offset by an ivory train in a look that mixes sportswear with couture. Osaka then took off the train and jacket and handed the garments to a ball kid to remove them before the match against Donna Vekic on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday. Osaka won 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019. For her opening match two days earlier, Osaka walked on in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice before revealing her gold dress, which she said reminded her of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

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Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka french open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka’s iconic 2026 French Open look
Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before the second round womens singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka dress style at the french open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan talks with the referee before the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan takes her dress off before the second round womens singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Naomi Osaka of Japan takes her dress off before the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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french open 2026 Naomi Osaka fashion
The dress of Japan's Naomi Osaka lies on a bench during her second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic french open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka’s iconic 2026 French Open look
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round womens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round womens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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