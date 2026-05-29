IPL Dispatch: Boy Wonder Sooryavanshi Returns To Action; Rabada-Archer Face Off In Battle Of Speedsters

Gujarat Titans's coach Ashish Nehra, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, during practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 second qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur AP Photo

Gujarat Titans's coach Ashish Nehra, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, during practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 second qualifier cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur AP Photo