Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Second Seed Faces Home Favourite At Roland-Garros

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Roland-Garros men’s singles third-round clash between Alexander Zverev and Quentin Halys at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. With Jannik Sinner out of the tournament, the spotlight has shifted firmly onto Zverev, who has cruised through the opening rounds without dropping a set. Standing in his way is home favourite Quentin Halys, fresh off an impressive win over Ugo Humbert and backed by a passionate Paris crowd as he chases the biggest Grand Slam result of his career.

LIVE UPDATES

29 May 2026, 10:46:07 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Streaming Info Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India. The tournament will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD channels. Regional language coverage will also be available on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD.