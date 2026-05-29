Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Second Seed Faces Home Favourite At Roland-Garros

Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros men’s singles third-round clash between Alexander Zverev and Quentin Halys at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open Roland-Garros
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic during their second round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Roland-Garros men’s singles third-round clash between Alexander Zverev and Quentin Halys at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. With Jannik Sinner out of the tournament, the spotlight has shifted firmly onto Zverev, who has cruised through the opening rounds without dropping a set. Standing in his way is home favourite Quentin Halys, fresh off an impressive win over Ugo Humbert and backed by a passionate Paris crowd as he chases the biggest Grand Slam result of his career.
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Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Streaming Info

Live streaming of French Open 2026 matches will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps in India.

The tournament will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD channels. Regional language coverage will also be available on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD.

Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys Live Score, French Open: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog and it is Alexander Zverev Vs Quentin Halys at Roland-Garros. Stay tuned for live updates from Court Philippe-Chatrier.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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