US Strike Near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Sparks Fresh Nuclear Safety Fears

IAEA Warnings on Nuclear Safety

In May, the UN's nuclear watchdog warned that attacks near the plant "pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop." IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council that any attack on an operating nuclear power plant could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment. "A hit that disabled the lines supplying electrical power to the plant could increase the likelihood of its reactors' cores melting, which could result in a high release of radioactivity," Grossi said.