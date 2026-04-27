Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

Summary of this article
The trailer, poster and title track of Moromor Deuta were unveiled in Guwahati, marking the start of promotions. The Assamese feature film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15.
Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, the film adapts a beloved novel by Bhabendra Nath Saikia, reinterpreting its emotional core for contemporary audiences while retaining its original essence.
Featuring a mix of new and veteran actors led by Bodhisattva Sharma, the film has generated strong anticipation. The makers aim to bridge generations and introduce Saikia’s legacy to a wider, younger audience.
Trailer, Poster And Title Track Of ‘Moromor Deuta’ Unveiled
The trailer, poster and title track of Assamese feature film Moromor Deuta were unveiled at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati on Saturday (April 25, 2026), marking the formal launch of the film’s promotional campaign. The event was attended by dignitaries along with the cast and crew. Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 15 and promises an emotional, nostalgia-driven viewing experience.
The title track, Edin, features vocals by Bishrut Saikia, with lyrics by Ibson Lal Baruah and music composed by Arnab Bashistha.
Adapting A Literary Classic For Modern Audiences
Adapted from one of Saikia’s most widely read works—originally published in children’s magazine Xophura between 1989 and 1990—the film brings a generational literary touchstone to the screen with a contemporary lens.
The narrative follows Pradip Barua, a school headmaster posted in a remote hill town in Arunachal Pradesh, as he grapples with distance from his family—his wife, daughter and troubled son Partha, who remain in an Assamese town.
Talukdar said the adaptation seeks to balance fidelity with reinvention. “The film aims to bring this timeless story to the big screen with a fresh contemporary cinematic vision,” he said. He added, “Adapting a work of such emotional depth was both a responsibility and an honour. We have tried to retain the soul of the original work, while presenting it in a way that speaks to today’s cine lovers.”
He also noted that script development began in 2018, with the team working to reinterpret a period story in a way that resonates with present-day audiences.
Cast, Legacy And Audience Buzz
The film features a mix of newcomers and established actors from Assamese cinema, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Mintu Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Arun Nath, Gaurav Bora and Kul Kuldeep, among others.
Speaking at the launch, Preeti Saikia, Managing Trustee of the Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust, called the adaptation deeply significant. “It is a moment of immense pride and deep emotion to witness Moromor Deuta come to life on the big screen. This work held great significance for Saikia. Watching it find new expression through cinema is truly special,” she said, adding that the film carries his legacy forward to a new generation.
A noted academic, novelist, editor and filmmaker, Saikia received multiple honours during his career, including seven National Film Awards, the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Padma Shri.
Since the release date announcement, Moromor Deuta has generated strong audience interest, particularly among those who grew up reading the novel in the 1990s. The makers said the film aims to bridge generations, combining evocative storytelling, music and visuals to reconnect contemporary viewers with a seminal work of Assamese literature.