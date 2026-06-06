Balan - The Boy Trailer Out: Chidambaram's Film Is About A Mother And Her Son's Struggle To Escape A Troubled Past

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Balan - The Boy trailer out: Chidambaram's upcoming Malayalam film explores themes of survival, identity, familial bond and belonging. It is set for worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

Balan - The Boy trailer
Balan - The Boy trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Balan - The Boy trailer was launched on Friday, promising an emotional and thrilling story.

  • It follows a mother with different identities who can go to great lengths to protect her son.

  • The trailer hints that the child has a connection to a murder case.

The makers of Balan - The Boy unveiled the trailer on Friday. The upcoming Malayalam drama is helmed by Manjummel Boys fame director Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham. The film explores themes of survival, identity, familial bond and belonging. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Balan: The Boy is set for worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026, in its original language, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Shadows of Moonless Nights - Mehar Malhotra
India At Cannes 2026: Two Official Selections And A Raft Of Marché Screenings

By Debanjan Dhar

Balan - The Boy trailer breakdown

Balan - The Boy is a psychological thriller that follows a mother and her young son, who are being hunted by the police. They are also trying to escape from a portentous grandmother who is their looming problem.

The over two-minute trailer opens with the young boy stealthily getting into a vehicle, and gets thrown out by its owner. We are then introduced to his mother, who has multiple identities, including Mary Luca and Sherly. It looks broken and traumatised, and can go to any extent to protect her child from danger.

Related Content
Showcasing A Classic (Left to Right) Actor Joy Mathew, editor Bina Paul and Film Heritage Foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur at the Cannes Film Festival - | Courtesy: IMDB
Athiradi Trailer: Basil Joseph vs Tovino Thomas In Campus Drama - IMDb
Balan: The Boy Release Date Announced By Chidambaram - Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh Son Debut - YouTube

In one scene, the boy asks his mother if his grandmother will hurt them, hinting at a troubled family past. It hints that the child has a connection to a murder case. Nothing much is revealed in the trailer to build the intrigue around the film.

Watch the trailer here.

Balan: The Boy Release Date Announced By Chidambaram - Instagram
Balan: The Boy Release Date Locked As Chidambaram’s Cannes Buzz Continues Growing

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Balan – The Boy's music has been composed by Sushin Shyam, who reunites with Chidambaram after Manjummel Boys.

The film was recently screened at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, and it reportedly opened to positive reviews.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories