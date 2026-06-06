Balan - The Boy Trailer Out: Chidambaram's Film Is About A Mother And Her Son's Struggle To Escape A Troubled Past

Balan - The Boy trailer was launched on Friday, promising an emotional and thrilling story.
It follows a mother with different identities who can go to great lengths to protect her son.
The trailer hints that the child has a connection to a murder case.
The makers of Balan - The Boy unveiled the trailer on Friday. The upcoming Malayalam drama is helmed by Manjummel Boys fame director Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham. The film explores themes of survival, identity, familial bond and belonging. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Balan: The Boy is set for worldwide theatrical release on June 19, 2026, in its original language, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Balan - The Boy trailer breakdown
Balan - The Boy is a psychological thriller that follows a mother and her young son, who are being hunted by the police. They are also trying to escape from a portentous grandmother who is their looming problem.
The over two-minute trailer opens with the young boy stealthily getting into a vehicle, and gets thrown out by its owner. We are then introduced to his mother, who has multiple identities, including Mary Luca and Sherly. It looks broken and traumatised, and can go to any extent to protect her child from danger.
In one scene, the boy asks his mother if his grandmother will hurt them, hinting at a troubled family past. It hints that the child has a connection to a murder case. Nothing much is revealed in the trailer to build the intrigue around the film.
Watch the trailer here.
Balan – The Boy's music has been composed by Sushin Shyam, who reunites with Chidambaram after Manjummel Boys.
The film was recently screened at the Marché du Film section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, and it reportedly opened to positive reviews.