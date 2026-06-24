Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 5: Chidambaran's Malayalam Drama Faces Midweek Test

Balan The Boy box office collection day 5 earned Rs 1.11 crore.
Worldwide collection reached Rs 19.31 crore after five days theatrically.
Malayalam drama maintained 24.7 per cent occupancy despite weekday declines.
Balan: The Boy's box office collection day 5 numbers indicate that the Malayalam drama is beginning to feel the impact of the weekday slowdown. After enjoying a strong opening weekend driven by positive word-of-mouth and audience curiosity, the film witnessed another drop in collections on its fifth day. Despite the decline, the movie continues to hold a respectable position at the box office and remains close to an important domestic benchmark.
Balan: The Boy box office ollection day 5 sees slight dip
According to trade portal Sacnilk, Balan: The Boy earned an estimated Rs 1.11 crore on day 5. The figure is slightly lower than its day 4 collection of Rs 1.15 crore, reflecting a 3.54 per cent drop in earnings.
The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 9.33 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 10.81 crore. Although Sunday emerged as the strongest day with Rs 2.90 crore in earnings, the momentum has slowed considerably since the start of the working week.
Balan: The Boy worldwide collection nears Rs 20 crore
The overseas market has continued to contribute positively to the film's overall performance. Day 5 added around Rs 50 lakh from international territories, taking the overseas gross total to Rs 8.50 crore.
With domestic and international earnings combined, the Balan The Boy worldwide collection has climbed to Rs 19.31 crore. The film is now approaching the Rs 20 crore milestone globally, which could be achieved if collections remain stable over the coming days.
Occupancy and audience response remain steady
Despite falling collections, occupancy remained relatively stable at 24.7% on day 5. Malayalam-language shows recorded the highest occupancy at 27% while night shows emerged as the most preferred choice among audiences with a 33.92% occupancy rate.
Outlook India, in its review, praised the film's first half for its restrained storytelling and emotional depth. The review noted that Chidambaram and writer Jithu Madhavan gradually build tension through small details and character interactions rather than relying on major revelations. However, it was also observed that the film struggles to maintain the same emotional clarity after the time jump, with the second half increasingly prioritising plot mechanics over emotional truth
Directed by Chidambaram, the film stars Farzana Palathingal, Chandu Salimkumar, Girish A.D. and Jean Paul Lal in key roles.