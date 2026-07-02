Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Chennai Police Say 1.2 Crore Watched Vijay’s Film Illegally Before CBFC Release

Court denies bail in Jana Nayagan leak case

According to submissions made before the Madras High Court, the leaked version of the film began circulating on April 9, well before it had completed the certification process. As reported by The Hindu, Justice C. Kumarappan dismissed the bail applications of the fourth accused, S. Rajini, and the eleventh accused, Jayaprakash, after taking note of allegations concerning evidence tampering during the ongoing investigation.