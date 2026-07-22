Tovino Thomas, Revathy And Pa Ranjith Condemn Police Action On CJP Student Protest

Tovino Thomas and Revathy call for dialogue over police action

Tovino Thomas described the reported police action against peaceful protesters as unacceptable. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest." He added, "When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away."