Tovino Thomas, Revathy And Pa Ranjith Condemn Police Action On CJP Student Protest

Tovino Thomas condemned police action and defended citizens' democratic right to peaceful dissent.
Revathy urged dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk while backing nationwide education reforms and students.
Pa Ranjith called the CJP movement a people's struggle demanding accountability and justice.
Tovino Thomas, Revathy Asha and filmmaker Pa Ranjith have publicly condemned the police action against students participating in the CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The demonstrations, supported by students, parents and citizens across the country, continue to demand accountability over the alleged NEET examination irregularities, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and wider reforms to India's education system.
Tovino Thomas and Revathy call for dialogue over police action
Tovino Thomas described the reported police action against peaceful protesters as unacceptable. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest." He added, "When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away."
Questioning the treatment of the students, the actor asked, "What did these students do wrong? Did they destroy property? Did they resort to violence?" Extending solidarity, he added, "The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; in fact it is one of its foundations." He concluded by saying, "My politics is humanity. My belief is peace."
Revathy Asha also voiced support through Instagram, writing, "As a parent, I believe education shapes not just our children's future, but the future of our nation." Calling reports of violence heartbreaking, she urged that "wisdom, compassion and dialogue guide every decision." In a longer caption, she appealed to leaders to hear students, reform the education system and engage in meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the protesters.
Pa Ranjith backs CJP protest, calls for accountability
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith described the movement as a nationwide demand for accountability, writing that it had grown into "the collective anger and agitation of a generation." He said protests had evolved into a people's movement involving students, parents, workers and citizens.
Criticising the alleged police crackdown, he wrote, "Repression cannot become a substitute for accountability." Ranjith also welcomed support from the Indian diaspora, expressed solidarity with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and urged artists, activists, trade unions and citizens to unite in demanding justice, accountability and meaningful public education reforms.
The CJP protest has continued at Jantar Mantar since 6 June, while educator Sonam Wangchuk was recently shifted to hospital after an indefinite hunger strike due to deteriorating health.