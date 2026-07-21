Toxic Song Madhosh Captures The Emotional Journey Of Yash And Tara Sutaria

"Madhosh", the second song from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been unveiled.
The romantic song features Yash as Raya and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, showcasing a softer, emotionally conflicted dynamic.
Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah, the track is sung by Siddharth Basrur across five languages.
The pan-Indian song has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam with lyrics penned by regional writers.
Following the success of "Tabahi", Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions and Zee Music Company have released "Madhosh", the second song from the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, led by Yash.
Featuring Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Yash as Raya, the second track presents a quieter emotional tone to the narrative. "Madhosh" song gives us a glimpse of Raya and Rebecca's romance.
Madhosh shows softer and romantic shade
The track introduces a playful yet emotionally conflicted dynamic between the two lead characters.
We see a softer side of Raya but hints at the internal chaos he carries.
Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah composed the track. Siddharth Basrur has sung the track in five language versions.
"Madhosh isn't just about heartbreak; it's about everything that's left unsaid between two people. There's longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It's emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me." Basrur said.
The song has been released in five languages. Apart from Hindi, it is titled "Manamohaka" in Kannada, "Manasaagadhe" in Telugu, "Thadumaarudheyyy" in Tamil and "MadhuMohini" in Malayalam.
Pramod Maravanthe have penned the Kannada lyrics, Arslan Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani wrote the Hindi version. RamaJogaiah Sastry, Vignesh Shivan and Rajeev Govindan penned the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and several other languages. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi are also part of the cast.
It will hit the screens on August 26, 2026.