Toxic Ladies & Ladies Teaser Faces Critcism For Oversexualising Female Characters, Netizens Call Dialogue 'Disgusting'

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled a new teaser titled Ladies & Ladies on Wednesday to introduce its female cast. The clip features actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Earlier, the makers faced criticism for focusing entirely on the male lead and ignoring the female ensemble. However, the makers' attempt seemed to have failed as the new teaser triggered online backlash. Many felt that Yash dominated the screen and the women characters were objectified.