Toxic Ladies & Ladies Teaser Faces Critcism For Oversexualising Female Characters, Netizens Call Dialogue 'Disgusting'

Makers of Toxic released the Ladies & Ladies teaser to introduce its prominent female cast.
The teaser features actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
Fans heavily criticised the teaser for giving excessive screen time to Yash.
The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled a new teaser titled Ladies & Ladies on Wednesday to introduce its female cast. The clip features actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Earlier, the makers faced criticism for focusing entirely on the male lead and ignoring the female ensemble. However, the makers' attempt seemed to have failed as the new teaser triggered online backlash. Many felt that Yash dominated the screen and the women characters were objectified.
Yash dominates Toxic Ladies & Ladies teaser
Viewers observed that Yash dominated the maximum screen time in the new teaser even though it introduced the female leads. One Reddit user said, "They have more of Yash in Ladies teaser😭."
"It says ladies and ladies but they still have his picture in the thumbnail, grade one narcissistic behaviour," wrote another on the same platform.
One highlighted, "No female character spoke in the teaser nor any of them were shown for more than 5-10 seconds. 😭 Irony was lost to the makers. And they made it all about Yash and how they will revolve around him."
Netizens also criticised Geetu Mohandas for prioritising the male lead despite being a female director.
"I am pretty confident that yash has shadow directed this film," another Reddit user said.
"i can’t convince myself that this film was written and directed by a woman it’s SO painfully obvious that this movie is only going to cater to the male gaze," another commented.
One even compared the teaser to a men's deodorant commercial, saying, "What in the wild stone ad is this?"
Faces backlash over dialogue
Many called out the dialogue that goes, "Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**k," with many calling it "cringefest."
"Ladies & Ladies teaser feels more like unnecessary negativity uncomfortable than entertainment. The vibe is forced, the conflict looks exaggerated, and the BGM feels avg, teaser fails to create excitement. Hoping the movie has something better to offer," wrote one X user.
Another X user slammed the teaser for "glorifying sexual abuse & exploitation of women. He also called the dialogues "disgusting."
Toxic is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash under Monster Mind Creations. Reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 850–1000 crore, the action thriller will arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.