Kangana Ranaut Recalls Fear Inside Parliament Amid CJP Protest, Praises Delhi Police

Kangana Ranaut said MPs feared an attack during the massive CJP protest march.
Delhi Police reported 118 injured personnel and around 70 protesters detained afterwards.
Protesters reached within 50 to 100 metres of Parliament before being pushed back.
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the tense atmosphere inside Parliament during the CJP protest in Delhi, saying Members of Parliament feared they could be attacked as thousands of demonstrators attempted to march towards the Parliament complex. The actor and BJP MP also praised the Delhi Police, crediting officers for shielding lawmakers and the public during the clashes that unfolded outside.
Kangana Ranaut on fear inside Parliament during CJP protest
Speaking to ANI, Kangana said the situation inside Parliament had become worrying after the gates were shut. It was stated by her that MPs felt trapped inside the premises and feared the advancing crowd might attack them. She also said the Delhi Police stood between Parliament and the protesters, absorbing stone-pelting and injuries while ensuring that no harm came to the public.
Her remarks came after thousands gathered for the Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad march, which began at Jantar Mantar before protesters attempted to reach Parliament. The demonstration was met with heavy security deployment as police blocked key roads with multiple barricades.
Delhi Police action during Chalo Sansad march
According to police, the first major confrontation began around 10.30 am near Kerala House after protesters breached barricades, prompting a lathi-charge. Another clash reportedly occurred outside Parliament Street Police Station at around 11.30 am, followed by fresh confrontations near Patel Chowk and Rail Bhawan. Protesters were eventually pushed back near Raisina Road after tear gas shells were fired, just 50 to 100 metres from Parliament.
Delhi Police later stated that protesters had allegedly turned violent by throwing stones and other objects at personnel despite prohibitory orders remaining in force. Police also said an FIR was being registered for rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences.
According to the official statement, around 70 people were detained, 118 police personnel sustained injuries and 15 to 20 vehicles, along with government property, were vandalised during the protest. The incidents took place during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.