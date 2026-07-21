Hanumankind Joins Chalo Sansad Protest, Reacts to Viral Post Targeting Diljit Dosanjh

Hanumankind joined the Chalo Sansad protest and criticised the reported police response publicly.
The rapper reacted with a salute emoji to a viral Diljit Dosanjh comparison.
Student protests continue demanding education reforms and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities.
Hanumankind joined hundreds of students during the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi, where protesters gathered to demand education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. Videos from the march showed the rapper, known for Big Dawgs and Run It Up, wearing an Indian cricket jersey and marching alongside demonstrators before the situation escalated following police intervention.
Hanumankind speaks out after police action
The rapper later shared videos from the protest on his Instagram Stories. In one post, footage of protesters waving Indian flags was accompanied by a note stating that it had been recorded before tear gas was fired and people were beaten with sticks. Another clip showing protesters facing lathi-charge and tear gas was shared with the message that no justification could be seen for such force being used against people who had gathered peacefully and that believing citizens deserve better should not be treated as a crime.
He also reposted a note stating that two different demonstrations had been witnessed, one created by the people and the other by the official response.
Viral Diljit Dosanjh comparison draws Hanumankind's response
A protester later uploaded a selfie video showing Hanumankind walking with demonstrators while wearing a face mask. The caption praised the rapper for joining the protest and criticised Diljit Dosanjh, claiming that artists should speak up on social issues. Hanumankind responded to the post with a salute emoji.
Diljit Dosanjh had earlier faced criticism after saying, "I am an artist. I am not a politician," when asked about the Jantar Mantar protests. However, after videos of the police action surfaced, he issued another statement, saying he had previously been labelled anti-national and had faced backlash and legal issues after supporting the farmers' protest. He added that everything would ultimately be judged by God and prayed for everyone's well-being.
The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janata Party alongside Sonam Wangchuk's supporters and students demanding accountability over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.