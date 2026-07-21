Hanumankind Joins Chalo Sansad Protest, Reacts to Viral Post Targeting Diljit Dosanjh

Hanumankind speaks out after police action

The rapper later shared videos from the protest on his Instagram Stories. In one post, footage of protesters waving Indian flags was accompanied by a note stating that it had been recorded before tear gas was fired and people were beaten with sticks. Another clip showing protesters facing lathi-charge and tear gas was shared with the message that no justification could be seen for such force being used against people who had gathered peacefully and that believing citizens deserve better should not be treated as a crime.