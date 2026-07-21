Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Returns With R Madhavan as Host, Reviving an Iconic Legacy

R Madhavan succeeds Farooq Shaikh as host of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0.
The revived Zee5 talk show focuses on untold stories behind celebrated Indian personalities.
An official streaming date for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 remains unannounced.
Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to return in a new avatar, with R Madhavan stepping into the host's chair once occupied by the late Farooq Shaikh. The beloved celebrity talk show, which became known for its heartfelt conversations in the early 2000s, will now stream as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 on Zee5, bringing a fresh generation of inspiring personalities while preserving the spirit that made the original so memorable.
R Madhavan on carrying forward Farooq Shaikh's legacy
Speaking about hosting the reboot, Madhavan explained why he believes the format remains relevant despite the rise of social media. He said, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."
Reflecting on Farooq Shaikh's contribution, the actor added, "The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona." He further said, "To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility. As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today's audiences."
Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 promises inspiring untold stories
Madhavan also shared what viewers can expect from the new season. He said, "This season, we'll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us."
Announcing the revival, Zee5 described the original programme as "a cultural phenomenon" that became synonymous with heartfelt and deeply human conversations under the stewardship of the late Farooq Shaikh. The platform said the new edition will continue that legacy by spotlighting trailblazers whose personal journeys are often hidden behind public success.
A streaming date for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 has not yet been announced.