Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Returns With R Madhavan as Host, Reviving an Iconic Legacy

R Madhavan on carrying forward Farooq Shaikh's legacy

Speaking about hosting the reboot, Madhavan explained why he believes the format remains relevant despite the rise of social media. He said, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."