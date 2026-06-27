Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Urges PM Modi To Revive India-Pakistan Dialogue, Citing Middle East limits On Force

Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called on India and Pakistan to resume dialogue to resolve long-standing regional disputes.
Citing the Middle East conflict, the Mirwaiz stated that overwhelming military force has distinct limits and cannot enforce lasting peace.
He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is uniquely positioned as a long-serving leader to revive the spirit of regional engagement.
Pointing to the limits of military force in the Middle East, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday called on New Delhi and Islamabad to return to the negotiating table, describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader with the political mandate necessary to revive regional engagement.
Addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz framed the recent escalation in the West Asian conflict as a stark reminder that overwhelming firepower cannot secure permanent peace. According to PTI, the Hurriyat leader argued that prolonged international confrontations ultimately show that adversaries must choose diplomacy over endless violence.
"Wars can alter circumstances and inflict immense suffering, but durable peace and lasting solutions ultimately require dialogue, negotiation and statesmanship," the Mirwaiz said. "It is not a sign of weakness on either side; it reflects the reality that disputes cannot be resolved through force alone."
This reality is particularly acute for South Asia, he noted, pointing out that political hostility and deep-seated mistrust continue to strain a region home to nearly one-fourth of humanity. He said these unresolved tensions hold back the subcontinent's economic potential while taking a severe emotional and psychological toll on its people.
The chief cleric also spoke of his own trajectory, noting that following the 1990 assassination of his father, Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, he inherited a legacy defined by an explicit commitment to political engagement.
"Shaheed Mirwaiz was a strong advocate of justice and dialogue over violence and confrontation," Farooq said, adding that he has maintained this stance for over 36 years despite enduring heavy pushback. "Sustainable peace cannot emerge from wars, force or violence. Lasting solutions require engagement, understanding and the courage to listen even to those with whom one disagrees."
Turning to current regional politics, PTI reported that the Mirwaiz identified Prime Minister Modi as one of independent India's longest-serving leaders, recalling that Modi's initial focus on neighbourhood ties upon taking office had created genuine hope across South Asia.
The Mirwaiz recalled the formal peace tracks he and his Hurriyat colleagues previously held with former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. While deep differences remained during those rounds, he emphasised that the talks humanised opposing sides and kept critical diplomatic channels open.
"It is our hope that the spirit of engagement that informed Prime Minister Modi earlier, and the efforts under leaders such as Vajpayee and Singh, once again finds expression," the Mirwaiz said. While acknowledging that diplomacy is inherently slow and requires immense patience, it remains the only viable path to a secure future, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)