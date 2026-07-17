High Court Upholds Asaram Life Sentence, Drops Gang-Rape Charges

The incident occurred in August 2013 when the parents of the 16-year-old victim, who were devotees of Asaram, brought her to his Manai village ashram near Jodhpur for the treatment of "evil spirits", according to AP. The victim said in her complaint that the godman sexually assaulted her for over an hour on the intervening night of August 15 and 16, 2013 and threatened her to keep her from revealing the truth to her parents.