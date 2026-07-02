Can The CBI Probe The Ram Temple Donation Case? What The Rules Say

SIT is currently probing alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donation handling in Ayodhya.
CBI can take over only with state consent or court order under the DSPE Act.
Supreme Court has not ordered a CBI probe and petitions remain pending.
The investigation into irregularities in donation handling at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being examined by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, even as discussions continue over whether the matter could eventually be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case has already led to arrests, recovery of cash and valuables, and scrutiny of how donations were collected, accounted for, and managed at the temple complex.
According to The New Indian Express, the SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government with senior IAS and IPS officers and was directed to submit findings within a fixed timeline. It submitted a preliminary report, after which an FIR was registered and arrests followed. The Week reports that officials view the matter as a potential economic offence that may require a wider examination of financial flows and assets beyond the immediate suspects. The Indian Express reported that the Supreme Court has refused urgent hearing of petitions seeking a CBI probe, observing that “heavens are not going to fall” and that the matter will be listed in the normal course.
Can A State Government Ask For A CBI Probe?
A state government can request a CBI investigation, but it cannot transfer a case on its own. The CBI operates under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, which provides two legal routes for transfer. One is consent from the state government, which allows the Centre to step in and the CBI to take over. The other is a direction from a constitutional court, such as the High Court or Supreme Court, if it finds that an independent investigation is required.
In the present case, neither route has yet led to a transfer. The SIT continues to handle the matter at the state level. The Week reports that discussions around a possible central agency probe have emerged alongside concerns that the allegations may involve broader financial irregularities requiring deeper scrutiny.
What Is The Difference Between SIT, CBI And ED Investigations?
An SIT is a temporary body created by a state government for a specific investigation. In this matter, The New Indian Express reports that the SIT includes senior administrative and police officers and has been tasked with examining donation collection, accounting, storage of cash, and alleged diversion of funds. It functions entirely under state control and operates within the scope defined by the government order that creates it.
The CBI is a central investigative agency that handles serious and complex cases involving corruption, fraud, inter-state implications, or situations requiring an independent probe outside state police control. If the Ram Temple donation case is transferred, the CBI would take over the FIR, evidence, and case file from the SIT and continue the primary investigation under central jurisdiction.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigates financial crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. It does not determine the underlying offence but traces whether proceeds of crime have been laundered or converted into assets. While ED involvement is not confirmed in the current reporting, it is commonly triggered in cases involving alleged financial diversion.
Has UP Sent Similar Cases To Central Agencies Before?
Uttar Pradesh has previously seen several major investigations moved to the Central Bureau of Investigation through either judicial direction or state consent in cases involving large-scale financial irregularities and corruption allegations. One of the most cited examples is the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam, where the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged misappropriation of public health funds in the state, leading to a multi-year investigation into procurement fraud and fund diversion.
In another instance, the court-directed CBI investigation into irregularities linked to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Uttar Pradesh involved allegations of systemic misuse of funds across districts, with the inquiry expanded to examine wider administrative collusion and financial irregularities. Separately, in the illegal mining case, the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe into alleged unlawful mining operations across multiple districts in the state, reflecting judicial intervention in matters involving alleged large-scale resource exploitation and regulatory violations.
Across these cases, the common factor has been allegations of systemic financial wrongdoing or administrative failure, coupled with the need for an independent investigation beyond the state machinery.
What Happens If The Centre Approves A Probe?
If the Centre approves a CBI probe, the investigation moves from state control to central control. The CBI would take over the FIR, evidence collected so far, and the case file from the SIT.
Once the transfer takes place, the agency can re-examine witnesses, conduct fresh searches, and expand the investigation beyond Uttar Pradesh if financial transactions or assets are found in multiple locations. The SIT would either cease active work on the matter or continue only in a supporting capacity, depending on the transfer order.
As reported by the Indian Express, the Supreme Court has not ordered any such transfer. The petitions seeking a CBI investigation remain pending for regular listing, meaning the SIT continues as the primary investigating authority.
Could Multiple Agencies Investigate The Case?
Multiple agencies can examine different aspects of the same matter, but their roles are usually clearly separated to avoid overlap. The SIT remains the primary investigating body at present, focusing on alleged irregularities in donation handling, record-keeping, and internal controls at the temple complex.
The New Indian Express reports that the SIT has expanded its inquiry to include scrutiny of cash handling procedures, personnel deployment, and recovery of alleged proceeds. The Week reports that the investigation has also involved recovery of cash, gold, silver, and foreign currency, along with examination of operational arrangements and security protocols at the site.
If a CBI investigation is later approved, it would take over the primary investigation, while any parallel involvement by other agencies would depend on specific legal authorisation. For now, no parallel central investigation is active, and the SIT remains solely responsible for the probe.