Can The CBI Probe The Ram Temple Donation Case? What The Rules Say

According to The New Indian Express, the SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government with senior IAS and IPS officers and was directed to submit findings within a fixed timeline. It submitted a preliminary report, after which an FIR was registered and arrests followed. The Week reports that officials view the matter as a potential economic offence that may require a wider examination of financial flows and assets beyond the immediate suspects. The Indian Express reported that the Supreme Court has refused urgent hearing of petitions seeking a CBI probe, observing that “heavens are not going to fall” and that the matter will be listed in the normal course.