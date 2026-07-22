Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3: Both Houses Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Uproar

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid continued protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the alleged NEET-UG issue.
In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members sought a discussion under Rule 267 and reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We want a discussion on the NEET issue under Rule 267. The Education Minister should resign.”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said the government was ready for a discussion on the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha but accused the Congress of placing fresh conditions that were preventing the debate from taking place.
The repeated disruptions forced the Chair to adjourn the Rajya Sabha for the day. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned amid Opposition protests over the NEET-UG row.
Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition leaders wearing black staged a protest on the Parliament premises in solidarity with students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the demonstration, with parties demanding accountability over the issue and police action against protesting students.