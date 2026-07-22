Policeman On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Terror Attack In J&K's Anantnag

A police head constable was killed after terrorists opened fire on a police team in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.
The attack occurred near Lal Chowk while the officer was reportedly on Amarnath Yatra security duty.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
A police head constable was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday after suspected militants opened fire on a police team, officials said.
The attack took place at around 12:30 p.m. near Lal Chowk on the Anantnag-Kokernag road in south Kashmir. According to officials, the policeman, who was deployed on security duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, came under fire when terrorists targeted the police team.
The injured officer was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed.
Following the attack, security forces rushed additional reinforcements to the area and launched a massive search operation to trace those responsible. The area around the attack site was cordoned off, and movement was restricted as personnel carried out searches in the surrounding localities.
Officials said the operation was continuing at the time of reporting, with security agencies attempting to identify and apprehend the attackers. No organisation had claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities did not immediately disclose the identity of the slain policeman.
The incident comes during the annual Amarnath Yatra, for which security has been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed along the pilgrimage routes and in vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.
The attack has once again highlighted the security challenges in south Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag district, which has witnessed militant activity in the past. Security agencies have maintained heightened vigilance in the region during the pilgrimage season owing to the increased movement of pilgrims and security personnel.
Officials said a detailed investigation into the attack has been initiated. Forensic teams and senior police officers visited the scene, while evidence is being collected as part of the probe. Authorities are also examining the sequence of events leading up to the attack and whether the assailants had prior knowledge of the police team's movement.
The search operation remained underway on Wednesday afternoon, with security forces combing nearby areas in an effort to locate the terrorists involved in the attack. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.