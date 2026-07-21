50 Dead, Nuclear Site Hit: Civilians Under Fire Again As US-Iran Strikes Continue

UN warns of civilian casualties as US-Iran strikes continue into second week
WHO reports 50 killed, over 500 injured; women and children among victims
Water desalination plant hit, disrupting supply; nuclear site strike under investigation
The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, highlighting civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure as strikes continue for a second week, according to a UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.
"We are indeed concerned by a resurgence of hostilities and renewed escalation across much of the region," Dujarric said on Monday, stressing that "immediate de-escalation is essential." He noted that "as in any conflict, the protection of civilians and civilian objects is critical," and vital infrastructure including hospitals and water supplies must be spared. "All parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution," he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Iranian health authorities say 50 people have been killed this month and more than 500 injured, with women and children among the casualties. Vital infrastructure has also been affected, including a reported strike on a water desalination plant in Hormozgan province that has disrupted safe drinking water supply for thousands. Explosions near Baqaei Reference Hospital last week forced the precautionary evacuation of children receiving specialized cancer treatment, WHO said.
"We've seen the Red Sea already being choked off in the past. We don't want to see a return to that," Dujarric said, warning of the impact on global commerce and the flow of humanitarian goods. "This is unfolding when we're already seeing the impact of the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and what impact that is having on the global economy."
Attacks Across Gulf States
The WHO also highlighted incidents elsewhere, such as Qatar, where falling shrapnel injured five civilians. Authorities in Kuwait reported injuries and significant damage following a strike on an oil facility. Power and water desalination plants also sustained hits, causing one injury and the deactivation of several power generation units.
"These incidents are placing civilians and environmental health at growing risk, while putting sustained pressure on emergency responders and health services," said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director.
Nuclear Site Reportedly Struck
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday it was looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Iran. The agency said the facility is in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material when inspectors last visited. While the attack is not believed to pose any radiological risk, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi called for military restraint around all nuclear-related sites.
UN Chief Calls For Diplomatic Push
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has reiterated his firm conviction that "there is no military solution to this conflict" and called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful and durable settlement, according to a UN spokesperson. Such a settlement should include the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
Guterres urged all parties to take immediate steps for de-escalation and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, warning that a return to full-scale hostilities would exact an intolerable toll on civilians and have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security and the global economy.