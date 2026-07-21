Afghanistan Flash Floods Kill 23, Over 100 Missing as Rescue Operations Continue

Afghanistan flash floods killed 23 people, with over 100 others still missing.
Rescue teams searched Nuristan as severe weather threatened further flooding.
Flash floods highlighted Afghanistan's growing climate and infrastructure vulnerabilities.
Rescue teams in eastern Afghanistan continued searching for survivors and bodies on Tuesday after flash floods swept through parts of Nuristan province, killing at least 23 people and leaving more than 100 others missing.
The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said the floods struck Nuristan on Monday, injuring at least 80 people and causing an undetermined number of buildings to collapse. The provincial capital, Parun, was among the affected areas.
Authorities said rescue operations were continuing amid fears the death toll could rise as teams searched through the rubble of destroyed homes.
The country's meteorology department has warned of more severe weather, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and the risk of further flash floods in 10 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. Residents have been advised to avoid riverbanks and flood-prone areas.
Afghanistan is among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather, with flash floods frequently triggered by heavy rainfall and snowmelt.
The country has witnessed several deadly weather-related disasters in recent years. More than 300 people were killed in spring floods in 2024, while widespread flooding and landslides earlier this year claimed at least 110 lives.
The impact of such disasters has been worsened by decades of conflict, inadequate infrastructure, deforestation, economic hardship and the effects of climate change. Many communities, particularly in remote mountainous regions, live in mud-built homes that are highly susceptible to collapse during floods and landslides.