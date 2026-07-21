Who Are Manal Chauhan And Kushagra Ojha? The Youngsters Behind India U-19's Colombo Fightback

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Kushagra Ojha’s unbeaten century and Manal Chauhan’s composed half-century helped India U-19 recover from 0/2 and finish the opening day of the second Youth Test in control

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Summary of this article

  • The 18-year old Kushagra Ojha set the tone of India's innings on Day 01 of the 2nd youth test against Sri Lanka at Colombo after 0/2 down in the first six overs.

  • Manal Chauhan partnered with Ojha for a 131- run partnership to keep India in a commanding position.

  • With only 65 overs possible on Day 01 due to rain and lighting, Kushagra also showcased his ability to perform in difficult conditions.

Kushagra Ojha emerged as the shining star for India U-19's comeback against Sri Lanka U-19 on the first day of the second youth test at Colombo on Monday.

The visitors were 0/2 inside the first six overs until Ojha produced a composed unbeaten century.

The young batter did not let the early pressure affect his performance and scored a significant half century in 101 deliveries. Maintaining the momentum, the youngster remained 103 not out at stumps.

His century became the foundation of India's terrific innings.

After helping rebuild the innings following the early dismissals, Ojha later joined forces with Manal Chauhan to add an unbeaten 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

With only 65 overs possible on Day 01 due to bad lighting and rain, Ojha's ability to adapt himself in difficult conditions became crucial for the team.

The 18-year old made sure of the innings and the day ended 253/3 of what could have been a disastrous start after losing two early wickets.

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Manal Chauhan: Ojha's Partner In Crime

Manal Chauhan played the perfect supporting role with Ojha scoring an unbeaten 55 by the end of Day 01.

Coming in after India had already lost two early wickets and captain Yashbardhan Chauhan had departed after a brisk 78, Manal faced the challenge of protecting India’s strong position while also keeping the scoring rate moving.

Manal Chauhan scored his half-century before Ojha's century underlining the importance of India's late acceleration.

The duo scored 99 runs in the last 20 overs of the day transforming India's innings as a subordinator to a commander.

Manal’s unbeaten fifty was more than just a supporting contribution. His composure allowed Ojha to continue building towards three figures while ensuring Sri Lanka were unable to force their way back into the contest.

Two Young Batters And A Much Needed Partnership

The performances of Kushagra Ojha and Manal Chauhan defined India U-19’s first day in Colombo.

Ojha provided the innings with its backbone, while Manal brought stability and acceleration at the other end.

Together, their unbeaten 131-run partnership has placed India in a strong position heading into the second day of the Youth Test.

After losing their first two wickets without scoring, India could hardly have asked for a better response from two of their young batters.

India U-19 got all out after scoring a massive 411 runs in the first innings, Sri Lanka's innings is underway on Day 02 and they are three down already.

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