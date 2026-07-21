Commonwealth games 2022 birmingham who won medals which stars will defend in glasgow

India At CWG 2022: Who Won Medals And Which Stars Will Defend Their Glory In Glasgow?

Shubham Banthia Published at: 21 July 2026 6:52 pm

India won a total of 61 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but the 2026 CWG has drastically scaled down to 10 games meaning that most of the 2022 champions won't get a chance to defend their glory

Shubham Banthia Published at: 21 July 2026 6:52 pm

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in action at CWG 2022, the weightlifter secured a gold.