India At CWG 2022: Who Won Medals And Which Stars Will Defend Their Glory In Glasgow?

India's glorious campaign at Birmingham 2022 games ended with 61 medals- 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.
CWG 2026 at Glasgow is low scaled to just 10 games and reliable champions from 2022 will be a major missing.
Wrestling, badminton, hockey and table tennis have not been included in this edition.
India enjoyed a strong and dominant campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 winning 61 medals- 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.
Weightlifting, Wrestling, Badminton, Boxing, Athletics and Table Tennis were among the biggest contributors in India's medal tally. The stars who stood on the podium have since then become established stars of their sport.
Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli won gold medals in weightlifting, while Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi and Vikas Thakur claimed silver.
Gurdeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Harjinder Kaur also added bronze medals in the sport.
Wrestling was another major contributor, with India winning 12 medals. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Malik were among India's gold-medal winners.
In badminton, P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold.
Boxing saw India claim titles through Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen.
Athletics also produced a historic gold through Eldhose Paul, while Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Priyanka Goswami and Abdulla Aboobacker were among India's silver medallists.
Who Can Bring Back Glory To Glasgow In 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow features a reduced sports programme as compared to the previous editions meaning that most of the well established stars of India from their discipline will be missing.
As a result, stars such as P.V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik and Chirag, Bajrang Punia and the Indian table tennis contingent will not have the opportunity to defend their 2022 medals at the Games.
However, India still has several returning champions and medalists capable of continuing their Birmingham success.
Mirabai Chanu Leads The Weightlifting Charge
Mirabai Chanu leads one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Glasgow games 2026.
The Olympic silver won gold under the 49kg category at Birmingham 2022 and is one of the leading names for India at the games.
Bindyarani Devi, who won silver in Birmingham, is another returning weightlifting star with the opportunity to challenge for the podium again.
Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal Eye Boxing Title
Boxing has always been a rewarding sport for India which has produced a good number of champions.
Nikhat Zareen who won a gold medal at the 50kg category in at Birmingham 2022 will be eyeing another glory at Glasgow.
Amit Panghal, another Birmingham gold medallist, also returns as an experienced contender in the men's boxing competition.
Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable Carry The Torch For Athletics
Eldhose Paul created history by winning first gold for India under men's triple jump category in 2022.
He will once again look forward to carry India's hopes in athletics.
Avinash Sable, who won silver in the 3000m steeplechase at Birmingham, is another major name capable of adding to India's medal tally.
What's Different For India At CWG 2026?
India's campaign at Glasgow will be different of what happened at Birmingham 2022.
The absence of several main stream sports removes reliable medal sources for India.
Still, with returning champions such as Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen and Eldhose Paul leading the charge, India will hope its 2022 stars can once again deliver on the Commonwealth stage.
The question now is whether India's returning medalists can turn Birmingham success into Glasgow glory.