Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain Named Flagbearers For Opening Ceremony

Mirabai Chanu & Lovlina Borgohain will lead India at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the news on Saturday
This honor serves as an appropriate recognition for two athletes who have consistently performed at the highest levels
Olympic medalists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are set to represent India at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on July 23, marking yet another significant milestone in their distinguished careers.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on Saturday that the distinguished athletes will be carrying the national flag and acting as baton bearers during the opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro. The pair will guide India’s 126-member team as the nation commences its participation in the multi-sport event.
“It is a matter of pride Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck,” IOA President PT Usha said in a media release.
"Both Mirabai and Lovlina have time and again proved themselves in the international arena for India. They are at present training in right earnest for the Games in the United Kingdom," Usha added.
This honor serves as an appropriate recognition for two athletes who have consistently performed at the highest levels.
Mirabai, who turns 32 on August 8, has been India's leading weightlifter for close to a decade. She won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and followed it up with gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Although she was unable to replicate that success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she remains one of India's strongest medal hopes in Glasgow. She is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships.
Meanwhile, Lovlina earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, followed by a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships. Additionally, she achieved a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou and is anticipated to be one of India's top medal prospects in Glasgow.