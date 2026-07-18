Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain Named Flagbearers For Opening Ceremony

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 July 2026 6:48 pm Published at: 18 July 2026 6:44 pm Updated on:

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on Saturday that the distinguished athletes will be carrying the national flag and acting as baton bearers during the opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro. This pair will guide India’s 126-member team as the nation commences its participation in the multi-sport event

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 July 2026 6:48 pm Published at: 18 July 2026 6:44 pm Updated on: